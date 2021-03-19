Has PN government given RM200 million to the Kedah State Government like what was done by PH government in January 2020?

The PAS Menteri Besar and PN government use of divisive and derogatory rhetoric based on race and religion has hurt the feelings of not just Kedahans but also Malaysians in general. Clearly this inflammatory approach is intended to distract attention and cover up PAS inability to deliver on their promises to resolve many problems faced by Kedahans, especially water supply, job and business opportunities.

Unlike the PN government, PH intends to be a government that represents all races and religion. The PH Federal government had been fair to Kedah by approving a special grant of RM200 million to the Kedah state government in January 2020. Has the unelected PN Federal government given a similar sum since Kedah is also a PN government? How has that sum been used to help the rakyat?

PH and DAP will fight for all Malaysians based on principles of socio-economic justice, democratic freedoms, rule of law and economic prosperity for all. Just like Kedah, the PN Federal government has failed to deliver on its promises of increasing the monthly welfare aid to RM1,000 including the unemployed, giving 150,000 tablets and laptops for students, EPF self-withdrawals up to RM10,000 and also automatic extension of the bank loan moratorium(except Top 20).

Instead of a sustainable recurring assistance until the end of the COVID-19 induced crisis, PN is stuck in the old paradigm of one-off payments. What is the point of giving RM 500 one-off assistance to individuals and RM3,000 one-off grants to small businesses when they can be fined RM10,000 for individuals and RM50,000 for businesses for breaching Movement Control Order(MCO) restrictions?

Giving a little with the right hand but taking more with the left hand does not help to lessen the financial burden of the rakyat. DAP calls on the PN government to cancel the harsh RM10,000 fines for violating MCO restrictions. Malaysians are upset at the double-standard of Ministers breaching MCO restrictions going unpunished as compared to the ordinary rakyat.

Further, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission(MACC) has failed to act against Women, Family and Community Development Minister Rina Harun’s for refusing to explain her dubious ability to settle a bankruptcy suit for debts amounting to RM1.3 million, when she had declared assets of RM72,000 as at 20 November 2019, with a monthly income of RM34,000. This contrasts with reported action against Members of Parliament opposed to the current PN government.

These issues would have been raised by MPs in Parliament. It is ridiculous that all schools, pasar malams, Ramadan Bazaars, business establishments and stadiums are permitted to be open but not Parliament. All opposition parties should unite together with like-minded individual government MPs to rescue this nation and restore a suspended Parliament. Just as during DAP’s inception in 1966, we are still guided by the same objective to protect, preserve and promote our Federal Constitution.

Lim Guan Eng DAP SECRETARY-GENERAL & MP FOR BAGAN

Speech by Lim Guan Eng at the DAP Kedah State Ordinary Convention on Friday, 19th March 2021