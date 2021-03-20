Muhyiddin should commission two reports for consideration by Cabinet next Wednesday – why Malaysia having one of the longest waves of the Covid-19 pandemic in the world and how to make the national Covid-19 vaccination rollout not only a success, but to accelerate and complete it by National Day-Malaysia Day period

The Prime Minister, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin should commission two reports for consideration by the Cabinet next Wednesday – why Malaysia is having one of the longest waves of the Covid-19 pandemic in the world and how to make the national Covid-19 vaccination rollout not only a success but to accelerate and complete it by National Day-Malaysia Day period.

Yesterday, it was reported that the new Covid-19 cases have risen to 1,576 cases from the previous day of 1,213 new Covid-19 cases – though it was the 14th day the daily increase of new Covid-19 cases had fallen below 2,000 cases.

What were the causes which resulted in Malaysia having one of the longest waves of the Covid-19 epidemic in Malaysia – as the third wave in Malaysia which started in September as a result of the super-spreader event of the Sabah state general election has not yet been fully brought under control as to see the daily increase of new Covid-19 cases reduced to triple-digit and even double-digit figures.

The report on why Malaysia is having one of the longest waves of the Covid-19 pandemic should also be made public so that the whole nation can benefit from it – as there are concerns about a fourth wave of the Covid-19 epidemic in Malaysia.

The report on how to make the national Covid-19 vaccination rollout a success, and accelerate it to complete the rollout by the National Day-Malaysia Day period between August 31 to September 16 should also be made public.

According to available data, the statistics for registration for Covid-19 vaccination through whatsapp MySejahtera are as follows:

Perlis 37,444 19.9% Kedah 302,722 18.9% P.Pinang 429,579 31.0% Perak 413,843 21.4% Selangor 1,720,352 35.5% K.Lumpur 532,032 35.9% Putrajaya 41,662 73.2% N. Sembilan 242,288 28.5% Melaka 187,290 26.7% Kelantan 157,824 12.8% Terengganu 148,107 17.6% Pahang 230,182 18.7% Johor 759,080 26.7% Sabah 267,388 9.1% Labuan 20,118 27.8% Sarawak 466,037 22.5% Total 5,955,944 24.6%

Special attention must be given to Sabah, Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, Kedah and Perlis as registration for vaccination in these states have not even reached 20 per cent.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement by Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday, 20th March 2020