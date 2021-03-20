Muhyiddin should commission two reports for consideration by Cabinet next Wednesday – why Malaysia having one of the longest waves of the Covid-19 pandemic in the world and how to make the national Covid-19 vaccination rollout not only a success, but to accelerate and complete it by National Day-Malaysia Day period

The Prime Minister, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin should commission two reports for consideration by the Cabinet next Wednesday – why Malaysia is having one of the longest waves of the Covid-19 pandemic in the world and how to make the national Covid-19 vaccination rollout not only a success but to accelerate and complete it by National Day-Malaysia Day period.
Yesterday, it was reported that the new Covid-19 cases have risen to 1,576 cases from the previous day of 1,213 new Covid-19 cases – though it was the 14th day the daily increase of new Covid-19 cases had fallen below 2,000 cases.
What were the causes which resulted in Malaysia having one of the longest waves of the Covid-19 epidemic in Malaysia – as the third wave in Malaysia which started in September as a result of the super-spreader event of the Sabah state general election has not yet been fully brought under control as to see the daily increase of new Covid-19 cases reduced to triple-digit and even double-digit figures.
The report on why Malaysia is having one of the longest waves of the Covid-19 pandemic should also be made public so that the whole nation can benefit from it – as there are concerns about a fourth wave of the Covid-19 epidemic in Malaysia.
The report on how to make the national Covid-19 vaccination rollout a success, and accelerate it to complete the rollout by the National Day-Malaysia Day period between August 31 to September 16 should also be made public.
According to available data, the statistics for registration for Covid-19 vaccination through whatsapp MySejahtera are as follows:
|Perlis
|37,444
|19.9%
|Kedah
|302,722
|18.9%
|P.Pinang
|429,579
|31.0%
|Perak
|413,843
|21.4%
|Selangor
|1,720,352
|35.5%
|K.Lumpur
|532,032
|35.9%
|Putrajaya
|41,662
|73.2%
|N. Sembilan
|242,288
|28.5%
|Melaka
|187,290
|26.7%
|Kelantan
|157,824
|12.8%
|Terengganu
|148,107
|17.6%
|Pahang
|230,182
|18.7%
|Johor
|759,080
|26.7%
|Sabah
|267,388
|9.1%
|Labuan
|20,118
|27.8%
|Sarawak
|466,037
|22.5%
|Total
|5,955,944
|24.6%
Special attention must be given to Sabah, Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, Kedah and Perlis as registration for vaccination in these states have not even reached 20 per cent.