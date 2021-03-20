Lodge a police report against the police for allegedly issuing illegally offers to compound under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342)

I have through numerous media statements stated my view that the police have no power or authority to issue the offers to compound under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342). I have also stated that all offers to compound need the priorwritten consent of the Public Prosecutor.

DAP Perak has formed a legal team to look into this issue and to assist pro bono those who have been issued such offers to compound.

I would like to reiterate my stand and the stand of DAP that all must cooperate with the health ministry to combat the spread of Covid-19 including observing all SOPs prescribed by the health ministry. However, all parties must observe and respect the law, all the more if it is an enforcement agency like the police which has been entrusted to uphold the law. The lawlessness practised by the backdoor unelected Perikatan Nasional (PN) government must be stopped.

The DAP Perak legal team has come to the same conclusion as mine that the police do not have the power or authority to issue the offers to compound under Act 342 and that they were issued illegally and void.

The DAP Perak legal team have received numerous complaints from the public and is alarmed that the police have been issuing offers of compound for RM1,000-00, RM10,000-00 and even RM50,000-00 !

The public is outraged and this lawlessness has to be stopped.

I call on the police to form a task force to study this issue or refer this matter to the Attorney General.

Meanwhile, I also urge the police to stop issuing further offers to compound under Act 342 and issue a media statement advising those who have been issued with such offers to compound by the police not to pay the compound offered for the moment until a final decision on this matter is made.

Ngeh Koo Ham MP for Beruas

Media conference statement by Ngeh Koo Ham in front of Ayer Tawar Police Station on Saturday, 20th March 2021