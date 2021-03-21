First time I have heard that Anwar was invited to include PKR in Sheraton Move

It’s the first time that I have heard that Anwar Ibrahim was approached to be part of the “Sheraton Move” conspiracy to topple the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government but the PKR President rejected the offer and the opportunity to be in the new government to remain loyal to PH.

The version given by the PKR Organising Secretary and MP for Setiawangsa, Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad in an interview with Malaysian Insight yesterday is completely news to me.

I have met Anwar several times in the week after the Sheraton Move in February 2020, as well in the following months, but Anwar had never mentioned Nazmi’s version of the Sheraton Move to me.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media comment by Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday, 21st March 2021