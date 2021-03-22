Congratulations to Zii Jia as All-England men’s singles champion – an example to all Malaysians to “reach for the sky”

Congratulations to Lee Zii Jia, the new All-England men’s singles champion.

Let the 23-year-old Alor Setar-born shuttler, who joined the likes of Wong Peng Soon, Eddie Choong, Tan Aik Huang, Hafiz Hashim and Lee Chong Wei to win the All England title, be an example to all Malaysians to “reach for the sky” in their respective fields of endeavour.

Malaysians, regardless of race or religion, must dare to dream the Malaysian Dream, where the country becomes a great world-class nation which is only possible where there is unity, justice, freedom and solidarity in our plural society.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media comment by Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Monday, 22nd March 2021