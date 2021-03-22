There are 6 reasons why de facto Law Minister Takiyuddin Hassan is wrong and irresponsible

There are 6 reasons why de facto Law Minister Takiyuddin Hassan is wrong and irresponsible for maintaining that the government can still function well even though Parliament has been suspended through an emergency proclamation that came into force on 11 January 2021. First, how can the government be functioning well when only two out of the three branches of the Federal Constitution, namely the Executive and the Judiciary, are allowed to operate.

The Federal Constitution is only whole and perfect if all 3 branches can function namely Parliament, the Executive and the Judiciary as a democratic form of check and balance. Suspending Parliament, the supreme institution and branch in the Federal Constitution, is an act of treachery against parliamentary democracy.

Two, unlike other previous Emergency Proclamation in 1969, no King had ever issued a public statement that Parliament is not suspended and can still be convened. Our present King has declared that the present Emergency Proclamation only deals with the COVID-19 public health crisis and does not prevent Parliament from meeting and functioning normally. Failing to obey the King is a clear act of “lese majeste”.

Three, there is no reason for Parliament not to be restored and meetings held, when schools, business establishments, courts and even sport stadiums are allowed to open. Fourth, what is the point of vaccinating all MPs and promoting the RM5 billion National Immunisation Programme, if MPs are prohibited from exercising their duties and powers, particularly on legislating new laws and government oversight.

Five, a clear majority of the MPs from both the opposition and government backbenchers, including the Deputy Speaker of the Dewan Rakyat Azalina Othman Said, demands that the powers of Parliament be restored immediately. Six, the people wants Parliament to meet to review and repeal harsh laws like the increase in fines for violation the Movement Control Order(MCO) restrictions to RM10,000 for individuals and RM50,000 for companies.

Takiyuddin should perform his duties according to the rule of law and not act contrary to the Federal Constitution and the wishes of the King.

Lim Guan Eng DAP SECRETARY-GENERAL & MP FOR BAGAN

Media statement by Lim Guan Eng in Kuala Lumpur on Monday, 22nd March 2021