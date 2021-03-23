IGP Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador must direct that reports be lodged against these officers concerned

Inspector General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador must direct that reports be lodged against these officers concerned.

These are serious allegations which impact on the integrity of the police force.

Police officers are expected to uphold the law and inspire public confidence in so doing. Allegations like these destroy that very foundation on which such confidence and trust is built.

Whilst I commend the IGP for speaking up on the matter and his push to clean up the police force, his actions must measure up to his words and address the serious nature of allegations made.

To my mind, internal investigations alone will not be sufficient to deal with this problem.

Police officers, no matter how high their rank, are not above the law.

Allegations like these call for open and transparent investigations and if it is shown that an offence has been committed, then those concerned must face the full force of the law.

I urge the IGP to seriously reconsider the position. He should direct that a report be lodged, launch a full probe into the complaint and let the law take its course.

Gobind Singh Deo MP for Puchong

Media statement by Gobind Singh Deo in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday, 23rd March 2021