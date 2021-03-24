Promotion meaningless without salary hike

The recent promotion of 22,000 contract medical officers who did not receive any salary hike, is a disgrace, after how much these frontliners have sacrificed and contributed towards our nation. (http://bitly.ws/cjEC)

This therefore is merely a promotion on paper which leaves these fronliners underpaid for the amount of work they are doing.

A promotion usually also means additional tasks or responsibilities, so it usually is accompanied by a salary hike.

More importantly, Malaysia must reward our frontliners who were brave and unrelenting in saving lives as the Covid-19 Pandemic swept our nation.

Medical officers are one of the most respected professional careers out there as they contribute immensely towards our society at large.

They must not be pushed aside while the nation announces large projects that we just do not need at the moment, instead allocate a bigger budget for this salary increase.

I urge the Perikatan Nasional government to reverse this disgraceful decision to not reward our frontliners with better pay. It is high time we thank them; in a manner they will appreciate the most.

I also ask the Government to consider absorbing Doctors who are par excellence, as permanent staff in the civil service.

M Kula Segaran DAP National Vice Chairman & MP for Ipoh Barat

Media statement by M Kula Segaran in Ipoh on Wednesday, 24th March 2021