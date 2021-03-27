UMNO is urged to pass a motion in the UMNO Assembly to criticize the EC to delay the lowering of the voting age to 18

Recently, MPs across the political divide, NGOs and netizens have furiously denounced the decision of the Election Commission (EC) and the PN government in announcing the delay in lowering of the age of voting to 18, as well as the automatic voter registration process, as approved by Parliament.

UMNO leaders including cabinet ministers in the likes of Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin, Youth and Sports Minister Reezal Merican have openly criticized the move by the EC. Khairy Jamaluddin has even revealed that the law minister Takiyuddin, has said that the two initiatives were expected to be implemented in July this year.

It is plainly obvious that the delay was not decided by the Cabinet, but was that of the Prime Minister and a handful of cabinet ministers who are clearly afraid of the disadvantageous voting pattern of young people against PN in the coming general-elections.

In view of the BN and UMNO leaders’ open revolt against the U-turn of the EC and certain PN political leaders, I now urge UMNO to ensure they pass the emergency motion on the delay in allowing the 18-year-olds to vote in the GE, at the UMNO General Assembly this weekend.

This will send a clear message that UMNO means business.

UMNO leaders and Cabinet ministers must mandate and force a reversal at the General Assembly by getting this motion adopted.

Indeed, it will serve as a seminal test for UMNO on its level of influence, in the policy and decision making in the PN coalition government.

Teresa Kok Suh Sim MP for Seputeh

Media statement by Teresa Kok Suh Sim in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday, 27th March 2021