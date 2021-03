Muhyiddin owes Tan KS and Mani Vannan apology for not allowing them home quarantine to perform their filial duties and the continuation of Dua Darjat disease

The Prime Minister, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin owe airline pilot Tan KS and Mani Yannan apology for not allowing them home quarantine to perform their filial duties while Deputy Federal Territories Minister Edward Santhara was able to benefit from the “Dua Darjat” abuse of power and undergo home quarantine after his controversial New Zealand trip.

Can the Prime Minister give an assurance to all Malaysians that all Dua Darjat abuse of power in the war against Covid-19 pandemic would cease?

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media comment by Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday, 28th March 2021