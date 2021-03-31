Malaysia has descended into a hypo-kakistocracy (hypocrisy-kakistocracy) with the statement by Muhyiddin that he had advised UMNO Ministers not to quit

Muhyiddin said he had advised the UMNO Ministers to remain in the Cabinet to take into account the people’s interest and the country.

Muhyiddin is being quite hypocritical, when what he really meant was that the UMNO Ministers should remain to take into account Muhyiddin’s interest and survival and not that of the country.

The backdoor and illegitimate Muhyiddin government, the product of the infamous Sheraton Move, would have fallen if the UMNO Ministers had resigned their Ministerial posts.

Why deny what everybody knows?

Muhyiddin said he had advised the UMNO leaders to stay on so that government efforts to combat Covid-19 and revive the economy will not be disrupted.

Muhyiddin should tell it to the marines – as only the imbecile would believe it.

If the government had been effective and efficient in combating Covid-19 pandemic, we would not have the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic which is one of longest Covid-19 waves in the world and entering the eighth month in its duration.

Are we in the trajectory to become a kakistocracy, as illustrated by having the largest Cabinet in the nation’s history but its worst Cabinet, which does not have the moral and political courage to address three historic challenges:

to advise the Yang di Pertuan Agong to convene Parliament to spearhead a national mobilisation of Malaysians to bring the Covid-19 pandemic under control by Malaysia Day on Sept. 16, 2021 so that normality and economic recovery can begin in the last quarter of the year;

to address the Inspector-General of Police’s shocking revelations and set up a Royal Commission of Inquiry on Police Integrity and Professionalism and on how to turn the Malaysian police into a world-class police force; and

to fulfil the 2019 Parliamentary mandate when Parliament unanimously amended the Malaysian Constitution to reduce the voting age to 18 in the next general election.

The Cabinet meeting today had come and gone, but the Cabinet continued as kakistocratic as ever – with Ministers more concerned about their place in the Cabinet than the burning issues in Malaysia today!

Why is the Cabinet dumb, blind and deaf to calls for the acceleration of the Covid-19 vaccination programme so that it could be completed by Malaysia Day on Sept. 16 and normality and economic recovery can be seriously initiated in the fourth quarter of the year?

Why is the Cabinet dumb, blind and deaf to the “war” in the Royal Malaysian Police Force despite the Inspector-General of Police, Abdul Hamid Bador revealing that 34 police and enforcement officers were involved in a syndicate, and why is the Cabinet not giving the IGP full support?

Why is the Cabinet dumb, blind and deaf to Malaysia’s controversial RM320 million compensation to Singapore for cancelling the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High-Speed Rail (HSR) project, although the people of Johor will be the greatest losers?

In Pursuit of Malaysian Dream – first principle is to recognise that Malaysia is falling behind other nations in excellence , meritocracy, good governance and competitiveness

In pursuit of the Malaysian Dream for Malaysia to be a world-class great nation, the first principle is to recognise that Malaysia is falling behind more and more countries in excellence, meritocracy, good governance and competitiveness.

We have regressed in our quest to become a world-class great nation, including a country with the competitive edge over other nations in being able to draw foreign investments for the economic growth and prosperity, which is all the more important after the economic ravages of the Covid-19 pandemic after more than a year.

We must learn from our mistakes that prevent Malaysia from becoming a world-class great nation, whether in ensuring public trust and confidence, good and democratic governance, infrastructure investment or human capital development.

When Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was the Education Minister at the beginning of the last decade, he launched the Malaysia Education Blueprint 2013-2025 in September 2012 for Malaysia to become a “wonder nation” and make the quantum jump from the bottom third to top third of 2021 PISA (Programme for International Assessment) tests of OECD.

But this had been a dismal failure, for instead of leaping into the top third of the PISA tests, Malaysia’s 2018 PISA results had been worse than the 2015 PISA results in all the three subjects of maths, science and reading and we are still far from the top third among the 80 PISA participating countries.

The four sets of PISA results for Malaysia since 2009 are as follows:

PISA Score (Rank)

2009 2012 2015 2018 Maths 404(57) 421(52) 446(45) 440(47) Science 422(52) 420(53) 443(47) 438(48) Reading 414(55) 398(59) 431(50) 415(56)

Can we do better in the fifth 2021 PISA tests?

Another dismal failure of the Education Blueprint 2013-2025 was its strategic goal of recruiting from the top 30% cohort into the teaching profession.

According to the Ministry of Education’s statistics at the time, top academic performers comprised only 1% of applicants into the Bachelor of Education program in 2009 and this was only increased to 9% of total applicants in 2011. What is the position today?

A decade later, we have slipped further in human capital development to the extent that multinational companies (MNCs) are less keen to employ local engineers who had graduated from local public universities, preferring graduates from Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand and even Indonesia.

They say local graduate engineers fall below their requirement, viz:

they cannot perform their tasks well; they will need more training on the job (which will cost time and money); its more a nuisance to hire them, especially when engineers from nearby ASEAN countries can perform better.

We have also slipped in the world competitiveness ranking from No. 22 in 2019 to No. 27 in 2020. Our ranking in the 2021 world competitiveness report is likely to be even worse!

Since 1970, the GDP of Malaysia has increased 90 times but Indonesia has increased by 117 times, Vietnam 122 times, China 163 times, Singapore 175 times and South Korea 178 times.

After the past 50 years, both Singapore and Vietnam have overtaken Malaysia in having larger GDPs.

The launching of the Theatre Impian is to sound the bugle call that the time has come for all Malaysians to realise that we are losing out to more and more countries in creating a world-class great nation and a workforce with technology know-how, political maturity and stability, racial harmony, the rule of law, control of corruption and good governance – and that there must be new spurt of national energies to make Malaysia great again if we are not to be relegated to be a hypocritical and kakistocratic state!

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media Comment by Lim Kit Siang at Theatre Impian, Bukit Jalil during a visit by Parliamentary Opposition Leader, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on Wednesday, 31st March 2021 at 3.30 p.m.