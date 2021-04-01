Stop investigating peaceful protesters, focus on the police cartel scandal

The police have more important matters to attend than investigate a peaceful Undi18 gathering protesting the government’s decision to break its promise to implement the lowering of the voting age from 21 to 18 by July 2021, deferring to after September 2022. Since general elections are expected to be held before September 2022, this would disenfranchise at least 1.2 million voters from ages 18-20.

The police should be spending more time, resources and effort on getting to the bottom of the scandal of a cartel of dirty and corrupt police officers on the payroll of crime syndicates, including a former Inspector General of Police. DAP urges the police to stop such investigations and not trouble peaceful protesters seeking to uphold the Federal Constitution.

The police had said that 11 rally participants will be summoned under Section 9(5) of the Peaceful Assembly Act for failing to provide a 10-day notice before a gathering and Regulation 11 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures Within Infected Local Areas) (Conditional MCO) (No. 4) Regulations 2021. Definitely, the police cartel is more dangerous and a greater threat to public order and security, than the peaceful gathering that wanted to uphold the Federal Constitution lowering the voting age to 18.

Further there is no avenue for those protesting to ask their MPs to voice their grievances and dissatisfaction, following the improper suspension of Parliament by the Prime Minister. Amongst DAP leaders summoned by police are Segambut MP Hannah Yeoh, DAP Youth chief Howard Lee and Pahang Ketari assemblyperson Young Syefura Othman.

Lim Guan Eng DAP SECRETARY-GENERAL & MP FOR BAGAN

Media statement by Lim Guan Eng in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday, 1st April 2021