I am deeply regretted over the cancellation of the High-Speed Rail (HSR) project, leading to Malaysia’s compensation of 320 million to Singapore.

Other than the the main reason quoted by the Singapore Minister of Transport for the cancellation that the Malaysian government requested the removal of the joint management company (AssetsCo) of the HSR, another direct main reason is that Malaysia wanted to connect the HSR to Kuala Lumpur International Airport, but Singapore refused.

Under the co-management company mechanism, Malaysia must work with Singapore to tender for the project, which cannot be manipulated and corruptly abused, as a matter of fact, it is the most efficient, fair, and economic model.

Our country proposes to connect the high-speed rail to Kuala Lumpur International Airport is of course a great international strategic planning significance for our country. However, it is totally unacceptable to compromise on Singapore’s strategic core interest as an international hub; we should not let the Malaysia-Singapore HSR plan break down just to insist on the addition of a KLIA HSR station.

We need to understand that this is like Taiwan as China’s core interest, cannot be exchanged or compromised.

The Malaysia-Singapore High-Speed Rail will bring much more substantial economic Spillover Effects compare Malaysia and Singapore flights, and drive major economic and commercial exchanges in many areas in several cities. One of the most important core economic values is to implement” “Single-Stop Customs Inspections” as the core competitiveness that international flights do not possess.

The so-called “Single-Stop Customs Inspections” means that Malaysia and Singapore will implement tariffs, immigration, and quarantine facilities in the same high-speed rail station. Passengers of the two countries only need to complete one entry and exit formalities at the same high-speed rail station to clear customs.

On December 2, 2018, I proposed in the state assembly that the “Single-Stop Customs Inspections” model should be adopted at the Malaysia-Singapore checkpoint in Johor Bahru.

“Single-Stop Customs Inspections” are currently implemented in some airports in Canada and the United States, the Eurostar train between London and Paris, the Greater Mekong checkpoint between Vietnam and Laos, mainland China and Macau, and mainland China and Hong Kong.

Previously, the Perikatan Nasional considered replacing the Malaysia-Singapore high-speed rail project with the “Kuala Lumpur-Johor Bahru” high-speed rail plan. I firmly oppose this. It loses the core competitiveness of “Single-Stop Customs Inspections”, and overlaps with the double-tracked railway that is about to be completed, which is a substantial economic white elephant disaster that can be confirmed.

Chew Chong Sin SA FOR MENGKIBOL

Media statement by Chew Chong Sin in Johor Bahru on Thursday, 1st April 2021