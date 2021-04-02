PN a government of double-standards

Will Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin be penalised for failing to wear a mask and violating the mandatory masking rule? Muhyiddin was caught not wearing a mask at the Zenith Hotel in Putrajaya on March 31 to chair the Johor Bersatu and Johor Perikatan Nasional(PN) meeting. De facto Law Minister Takiyuddin Hassan had said violators could be slapped with an RM1,500 fine under a three-tier system of punishments, with the maximum compound being RM10,000 and RM50,000 for companies.

Social media had circulated a RM10,000 compound imposed on an ordinary citizen in Tanjung Piandang, Kerian district in Perak, for not wearing a mask properly.(see below) The Health Ministry has not responded to that severe RM10,000 compound in this rural community. Will similar action and compound be imposed on Muhyiddin for failing to wear a mask at all?

Muhyiddin should not only be fined but also apologise to all Malaysians for failing to lead by example. This will be a test as to whether the PN government is serious about COVID-19 SOPs compliance or is a government of double-standards. Or will Muhyiddin be let off just like Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin, who failed to wear a mask properly whilst attending the RTM 75th Anniversary celebrations yesterday?

There is no doubt that amongst many reasons for the failed management of the COVID-19 public health crisis, leading to an uncontrolled and unchecked spike in infections during the second wave late last year, was the practice of double-standards in enforcement between the ordinary rakyat and VIPs, particularly Ministers. PN’s crisis management failure led to Malaysia recording the highest number of COVID-19 infections in ASEAN in per capita terms.

Dr Adeeba Kamarulzaman, a professor of medicine at Universiti Malaya, has warned that double standards in the enforcement of laws and policies meant to curb the spread of Covid-19 creates a trust deficit amongst the public that affects the effectiveness and compliance with public health policies. She added,

“But lately, a combination of pandemic fatigue, confusing SOPs (standard operating procedures) and mixed messages, as well as an erosion of public trust have resulted in the risk of having the public becoming less compliant despite the hefty fines.”

Public anger has also mounted against double-standards, where the ordinary public is punished but no action is taken against Ministers like Azmin Ali, Annuar Musa and Zuraida Kamarudin for violating Movement Control Order(MCO) restrictions? Or Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Khairuddin Aman Razali being compounded with sweetheart deal of only RM1,000 without being charged court, as compared to a 72-year old Malay lady who was charged in court, fined RM8,000 and a day’s jail for a similar offence.

Or Ministers being quarantined for only 3 days upon return from overseas as compared to 10 days for ordinary citizens. Even Health Director-General Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah is guilty of double-standard, by defending Deputy minister Edmund Santhara’s special treatment of being allowed home quarantine upon return from overseas, a privilege denied to ordinary citizens with more valid reasons.

Lim Guan Eng
DAP SECRETARY-GENERAL & MP FOR BAGAN

Media statement by Lim Guan Eng in Kuala Lumpur on Friday, 2nd April 2021