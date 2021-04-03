Which is worse – kakistocracy or kleptocracy?

Is the Shah Alam High Court decision to quash a preventive detention order which was signed last year by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin who was also acting as home minister at the time using the “glamour name” Muhyiddin Mohd Yassin rather than his government gazetted MyKad name Mahiaddin Md Yasin an example of kakistocracy at its worst?

Muhyiddin was Johor Mentri Besar from 1986-1995, Cabinet Minister from 1995 to 2009 helming various Ministries from Youth and Sports, Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs, Agriculture and Agro-based Industries as well as International Trade and Industry.

He was Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education in 2009 until he was sacked from the Cabinet in July 2015 for questioning the then Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s handling of the 1MDB scandal.

After the 14th General Election on May 9, 2018 , Muhyiddin was Home Minister and became Prime Minister on March 1, 2020 in the infamous “Sheraton Move” which toppled the Pakatan Harapan Government after 22 months.

Have all the government orders signed by Muhyiddin in his nine years as Johore Mentri Besar, 22 years as Cabinet Minister and 13 months as “backdoor” Prime Minister to be scrutinised and reviewed as to whether they are illegal because he had used his glamour name of Muhyiddin instead of his MyKad name of Mahiaddin?

Which is worse – kleptocracy and kakistocracy?

Or are both to be rejected in Malaysia?

This will be one of the decisions Malaysians will have to make in the 15th general election.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement by Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday, 3rd April 2021