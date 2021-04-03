DAP greets all Christians a Blessed Easter

DAP greets all Christians, especially in Sabah and Sarawak, a Blessed Easter, in celebrating one of the most holiest days in the Christian calendar.

Malaysians must protect, preserve and promote the basic tenets of our Federal Constitution that stipulates Islam as the religion of the Federation and guarantees freedom of religion for non-Muslims. All Malaysians should reject attempts by irresponsible elements to divide us by stigmatising Malaysians based on race or religion.

That these views are shared by leaders of the current Federal government is cause for great concern, particularly the suggestion by a PAS Minister to secure a two-thirds parliamentary majority to gerrymander electoral constituencies that favours Malays and Muslims. Gerrymandering constituencies with a religious or racial bias is unconstitutional. This is no different from an electoral racial or religious apartheid that would change Malaysia, Sabah and Sarawak to a mutant variant.

The Federal Constitution unite us all by setting out our rights and obligations. Malaysians are stronger together by respecting our differences and supporting each other’s rights and obligations. This respect is the basis for peace and harmony in our society. This togetherness is also the platform for economic prosperity for us and our children.

Muslims, Christians, Buddhists, Hindus, Taoists or Sikhs, we are all Malaysians. Happy Easter!

Lim Guan Eng DAP SECRETARY-GENERAL & MP FOR BAGAN

