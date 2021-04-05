DAP rejects the characterisation by former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohmad of DAP as extremist is wrong, baseless and misguided

DAP rejects the characterisation by former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohmad of DAP as extremist is wrong, baseless and misguided. Mahathir is wrong when history and facts prove that DAP is a multi-racial party that seeks to represent all Malaysians regardless of race and religion. Unlike Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin who sees himself as Malay first, DAP sees ourselves as Malaysian First.

Mahathir’s claim of DAP as extremist is baseless when DAP has served and helped all races and religions, whether in government or in opposition. DAP has never discriminated nor taken any position that is inimical to the rights and interests of Malaysians whether Malay or non-Malays, Muslim or non-Muslim. DAP leaders have gone to prison for defending the rights of both Malays and non-Malays.

Mahathir is also misguided when he fails to see that DAP is inclusive and has elected representatives from all major ethnic groups including Malays and the local Sabahan and Sarawakian. Moreover, DAP has never contradicted but consistently upheld the Federal Constitution. In contrast it is PN or BN component parties that is racist or extremist in seeking to represent only one racial or religious group.

Fortunately, there are a growing number of Malaysians that are impressed by our proven track record and do not see DAP as extremist, when DAP is able to win seats with more Malay than non-Malay voters. The recent assistance given by Bukit Mertajam MP Steven Sim to a homeless Malay single mother with 10 children, is the best response to those that falsely label DAP as extremist.

Lim Guan Eng DAP SECRETARY-GENERAL & MP FOR BAGAN

Media statement by Lim Guan Eng in Kuala Lumpur on Monday, 5th April 2021