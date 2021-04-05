Foreign technology investors will hesitate coming to Malaysia when there is no Cabinet unity with ministers like Wee Ka Siong openly blaming other ministries for Facebook and Google’s decision to bypass Malaysia for their undersea internet cable

Foreign technology investors in the digital sector, will hesitate coming to Malaysia when there is no Cabinet unity, with Ministers like Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong openly blaming other Ministries, for Facebook and Google’s decision to bypass Malaysia for their undersea internet cable project. Wee had denied responsibility for the PN’s government insistence on reinstating the cabotage policy on foreign ships repairing them, as the reason behind Facebook and Google’s decision to skip Malaysia for their undersea internet cable.

Malaysia Internet Exchange (MyIX) openly blamed PN’s government decision, to reverse PH’s previous exemption of foreign ships engaged in repairing undersea cables from the cabotage policy, for causing this huge loss for the country. In fact, Facebook, Google, Microsoft and MyIX had last year appealed to the PN government to restore PH’s cabotage exemption policy, stressing that they were necessary to ensure speedy recovery of the undersea cables and ensuring minimal internet downtime. Is Wee saying that Facebook, Google, Microsoft and MyIX were all lying?

Wee is dishonest when he said the reason Singapore by these high-tech giants was chosen because Facebook had built a data centre at Tanjung Kling Data Centre Park in the island city-state. If that is the case, then why was Indonesia also chosen over Malaysia. Clearly, Wee is not only deceiving himself but also the public.

Wee than blamed the PH government for the lack of data infrastructure because between 2018 and 2019, Malaysia was wasting time and money on outdated ideas to develop flying cars instead of data centres and the industrial revolution 4.0. Wee is actually criticising his own Ministerial colleague Mohd Redzuan bin Md Yusof, who originated the ideas of flying cars and is still continuing with his pet project. What happened to PN’s Cabinet unity and collective responsibility?

With Wee disclaiming responsibility for the loss of both Facebook and Google investing in Malaysia, is Wee then pinning the blame on either the Ministry of International Trade and Industry or the Multimedia and Communications Ministry? In that case, both Azmin Ali and Saifudin Abdullah will have to explain to the public why Malaysia lost out to both Indonesia and Singapore.

Lim Guan Eng DAP SECRETARY-GENERAL & MP FOR BAGAN

Media statement (2) by Lim Guan Eng in Kuala Lumpur on Monday, 5th April 2021