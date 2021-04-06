No reason or excuse for Muhyiddin to refuse to advise the Yang di Pertuan Agong to convene Parliament when the third Covid-19 wave is finally coming under control after eight long months – making it one of the longest Covid-19 waves in the world!

I received the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Kuala Lumpur this morning – together Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Datuk Seri Wan Azizah Wan Ismail and Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution.

The registration and vaccination against the Covid-19 pandemic must be speeded up so that the Covid-19 pandemic in Malaysia can be ended as early as possible to allow normality and economic recovery to be launched by the last quarter of the year.

Parliament should be convened to decide that the Covid-19 national vaccination campaign should be accelerated and completed by Malaysia Day on Sept 16. 2021 through an “all-of-government” and “whole-of-society” anti-Covid-19 strategy and approach.

There is no reason or excuse for the Prime Minister, Tan Sri Muhyddin Yassin, not to advise the Yang di Pertuan Agong to convene Parliament to carry out a full national mobilisation of Malaysians in the war against the Covid-19 pandemic as the third Covid-19 wave is finally coming under control after eight long months – making it one of the longest Covid-19 waves in the world.

During the last parliamentary meeting from Nov. 5 to Dec. 17, 2020, the daily increase of new Covid-19 cases fluctuated between 589 cases on 15th November to 2,234 new cases on Dec. 12, 2020 during the seven-week Parliament.

In the last 28 days, the daily increase of Covid-19 cases has been brought down to the triple digit figure of 941 cases on March 29 to the highest of 1,671 cases on March 20 – lower than the peak during the last parliamentary period although still to match the lowest daily increase of 589 new cases.

I hope to see a continuous reduction in the daily increase of new Covid-19 cases in the coming days, and that we should be able to reduce it to less than 589 new cases in this month itself.

The Cabinet tomorrow should decide that the Prime Minister should advise the Yang di Pertuan Agong to convene Parliament to deal more effectively with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Will the Cabinet do so?

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement by Lim Kit Siang after receiving the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday, 6th April 2021 at 10 am