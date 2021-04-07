Parliment needs to amend several Labour laws that would protect trade unions, workers and their families

This afternoon, I was invited as speaker for the “Workshop on Achieving Worker Share of Income in the Context of Shared Prosperity Vision 2030 and the 12th Malaysia Plan” organised by the Labour Law Reform Coalition (LLRC).

Representatives from 20 union groups participated and shared ideas and strategies to fight against income inequality.

The Covid-19 pandemic and the two MCOs has displaced many workers who face difficulties to put food on the table, find new employment and government support is weak.

In fact, the Malaysian B40 and Lower middle classes might be facing hunger issues.

Parliament needs to amend several Labour laws that would protect trade unions, workers and their families.

Government needs to move away from minimum wages to a living wage which better reflects the realities faced by workers, as indicated by a Bank Negara Malaysia study.

Parliament has to convene urgently to deliberate these issues.

We as elected representatives again urge the PM to “tamat darurat,” and re-convene Parliament.

Charles Santiago MP FOR KLANG

Media statement by Charles Santiago in Klang on Wednesday, 7th April 2021