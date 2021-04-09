Where are the Sinovac vaccines?

On February 27th, 2021, Malaysia took the first delivery of an “envirotainer” – a temperature-controlled container – with 200 litres of the Sinvoc Covid-19 vaccine in the presence of many cabinet ministers and the Ambassador of China. These 200litres of bulk vaccine were to be bottled by Pharmaniaga and can produce 300,000 doses.

Probably because these Sinovac vaccines were not able to be rolled out quickly, Malaysia then proceeded to take 2 shipments of 100,000 doses of Sinovac’s vaccine in the finished product on the 14th and 22nd March 2021 and these were deployed nearly immediately, with Minister Khairy Jamaluddin receiving his dose on March 18th. “This is not included in the 12 million doses that we will be purchasing through Pharmaniaga, ” he said in a press conference on 22nd March.

Since then, there has been no news of the first batch of 300,000 vaccines being deployed. Pharmaniaga announced on Jan 13 that it had signed an agreement with Sinovac to bottle and distribute 14 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. This would be the first batch of many to come under that agreement.

However, since then there has been no finished product to be used in our vaccination program. What happened to the urgency to vaccinate the population to achieve herd immunity? Where’s the urgency to vaccinate scores of economic frontliners and teachers? The lack of sense of urgency in pushing Pharmaniaga to package the vaccine showcases the incompetence of the government.

If Pharmaniaga is unable to perform in the bottling and distribution of the final product, Khairy and the government needs to address this massive shortcoming urgently.We are about 4 months away from when the vaccines were purchased and are being slowed down by one corporate company is totally unacceptable.

I strongly urge the government to start switching the purchase from bulk shipments to purchasing finished products directly, such as we have done for Pfizer. We have to remember that the aim of achieving herd immunity is a race against time and we have no space for such blunder.

Rajiv Rishyakaran SA FOR BUKIT GASING

Media statement by Rajiv Rishyakaran in Petaling Jaya on Friday, 9th April 2021