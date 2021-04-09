Doubts surround JV Agreement for Development in Cameron Highlands: Pahang state govt should hold public hearing to provide answers

Recently, Casa Inspirasi Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of LBS Bina, had inked a joint-venture agreement (JVA) with the Majlis Daerah Cameron Highland (MDCH) for a mixed development project that spans an area measuring 51.32 acres (20.77ha) with a gross development value (GDV) of RM1.5 billion.

The development project will be mixed-use as it comprises residential and commercial properties including service apartments, retail shops, and landed residential. The development project is expected to be completed in 10 to 15 years.

Furthermore, as part of the deal, LBS Bina will pay a sum of RM11 million cash to the MDCH, the current landowner, and another RM109 million to be settled in the form of development cost on part of the same land measuring 17.2 acres.

Even though the project is located in the centre of Cameron Highlands and spans a large area, its development details are largely unavailable to the public. Considering that Cameron Highlands is an environmentally sensitive area, I would like to propose to the Pahang State Government to hold a public hearing with regard to the development projects to protect the interests of the residents and ensure environmental sustainability.

On 25 October 2018, due to frequent floods, landslides, mountain torrents in Cameron Highlands, the then Water, Land, and Natural Resources Minister Xavier Jayakumar urged both the Pahang and Perak state governments to stop issuing new permits for development in Cameron Highlands.

His advice was in line with the directive made by Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah. According to the then minister, the authorities would conduct a thorough study to identify the stability of the hill station to ensure the sustainability of development in Cameron Highlands. Besides, the Sultan of Pahang and the Menteri Besar of Pahang had also agreed with the proposal.

Based on the press statement by LBS Bina, Casa Inspirasi participated in the tender exercise by the MDCH and was selected to obtain the above-mentioned land.

However, throughout the so-called tender exercise, the MDCH did not inform the public about the process of evaluating and selecting the successful tenderer in an open and transparent manner. Among all, the public was not informed about when the tender exercise started and ended, the names of companies involved in the tender exercise, as well as the plans to ensure sustainable development in Cameron Highlands.

I would like to reiterate that the Cameronians do not oppose development per se. Nevertheless, they are looking forward to sustainable development and environmental protection in tandem with all development projects.

Furthermore, for the past five years, the Pahang State Government had carried out enforcement actions against farmers in Cameron Highlands in the name of “protecting the environment”. As a result, the State Government demolished numerous farms and destroyed the livelihoods of many families.

Hence, it is understandable that many Cameronians are sceptical of large-scale development projects and perceive them as double standards because these projects were often approved easily.

Located on the Main Range (Banjaran Titiwangsa) of Peninsular Malaysia, Cameron Highlands is regarded as an environmentally sensitive area. As such, the State Government should hold an open and transparent public hearing with regard to various large-scale development projects to listen to and collect the opinions given by various parties.

Implementing this initiative will guarantee the rights to information, expression, participation, and check and balance of all stakeholders in Cameron Highlands in order to truly ensure sustainable development in Cameron Highlands.

Media statement by Chiong Yoke Kong in Cameron Highlands on Friday, 9th April 2021