Is the failure of 30-year Vision 2020 for an united Bangsa Malaysia, with a developed, democratic, ethical, liberal, scientific and caring society, a failure of extremism or a failure of moderation in Malaysia?

After the meeting of Malay DAP leaders with Tun Dr. Mahathir Mohamad yesterday, DAP Pahang Assemblywoman for Ketari Young Syefura Othman tweeted:

“Sempat juga kongsi dengan Tun bahawa DAP ni memang ekstrem sikit dalam isu demokrasi, kebajikan rakyat dan tadbir urus kerajaan.”

There were two other events yesterday which caught my attention:

Firstly, columnist Mariam Mokhtar’s article, “Malay unity: fact or fantasy?”

Secondly, the touching story of the DAP MP for Bukit Mertajam, Steven Sim, helping a homeless man several days after helping an evicted mother with 10 children.

When we achieved Merdeka in 1957, our economy, education, judiciary and civil service, and in some sports, were among the best in the world, but the past six decades we have slipped behind one country after another in these fields while Malaysia had become infamous in areas which would have embarrassed our founding fathers – like becoming “kleptocracy at its worst” – and now teetering on the verge of a kakistocracy!

I supported Vision 2020 for it embodies the Malaysian Dream for Malaysia to be a world-class great nation – a plural society of people with multiple identities because of their diversities of race, language, religion, culture and region but united by one common bond, they are first and foremost Malaysians ahead of their different ethnic, religious, cultural or regional identities.

Hence Vision 2020 with a united Bangsa Malaysia!

The 14th General Election was a high-water mark in the pursuit of the Malaysian Dream, for it represented a superhuman effort by Malaysians who believe in the Malaysian Dream to roll back decades of regression and imprudent policies and to try to fulfil Bapa Malaysia, Tunku Abdul Rahman’s hope that Malaysia can be “a beacon of light in a difficult and distracted world”.

But the hopes and dream of Malaysians for a New Malaysia spelt out in Buku Harapan – the 2018 general election manifesto of Pakatan Harapan coalition – suffered a grievous blow when the Pakatan Harapan Government was toppled by the Sheraton Move conspiracy after 22 months, ushering in a backdoor illegitimate government.

Instead of five years of institutional reforms and political, economic, social and educational changes to strongly anchor Malaysia as a world-class great nation, we were suddenly plunged into a post-PH scenario with the country teetering on the verge of a kakistocracy, while facing the worst racial and religious polarisation after many years of unhampered dissemination of a deluge of fake news, lies, falsehoods and disinformation to drum up fear, distrust and hatred among the diverse races, languages, religions and cultures in the country.

Should we give up on the Malaysian Dream?

Or should we again pursue Vision 2020 as Vision 2050 to create a united Bangsa Malaysia, with a developed, democratic, ethical, liberal, scientific and caring society so that Malaysia can take her place in the international community of nations as a world-class great country?

So long as Malaysians do not believe the siren song that any race or religion is facing extinction – as there is no race or religion in Malaysia’s plural society which wants to eliminate another race or religion – and Malaysians regardless of race or religion can focus on the shared middle ground of making Malaysia a world-class great nation which delivers a better quality of life in education, economics, public health, housing and environment to all Malaysians, then the Malaysian Dream is still alive, relevant and pertinent.

The greatest challenge today is how we can rekindle, re-inspire, re-energize and re-motivate hope and inspiration in the Malaysian Dream for the country to be a world-class great nation by ensuring that the 15th General Election is another superhuman effort to fulfil the high but dashed hopes of the 14th General Election for reform and salvation.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement by Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday, 10th April 2020