Is Wee Ka Siong willing to reverse his failed policies to save billions of Ringgit of investments in the digital technology sector?

Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong is a failed Minister for stubbornly clinging on to failed policies, causing catastrophic losses of billions of ringgit of critical investments in the digital technology sector, symbolized by Facebook and Google bypassing Malaysian for Singapore and Indonesia. Even the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation(MDEC) has called for the restoration of the cabotage exemption for foreign vessels undertaking submarine cable repairs.

MDEC chairman Rais Hussin said in a statement that three new cables originally planned to be landing in Malaysia are now under review. Rais said that also under review are potential data centre investments worth RM 12-15 billion in foreign investment.

The cabotage exemption was approved by former DAP Transport Minister Loke Siew Fook allowing foreign vessels to perform undersea repair jobs. However, in November 2020, Wee Ka Siong revoked the exemption for submarine cable repair, and dismissed the claims that it would affect investments.

Rais blamed Wee’s revocation of the cabotage exemption for causing Malaysia to be sidelined by Facebook and Google. Rais had also strongly rebutted Wee’s claims that Malaysia was bypassed in several undersea cable projects because it lacked the appropriate data centre infrastructure. Rais asked Wee to check his facts first and whether Wee knew how many data centres are here in Malaysia since the mid 90s?

The crucial problem for Malaysia is whether Wee is willing to repent by conceding his failure and reverse his failed policies to save the RM12-15 billion in potential data investments mentioned by Rais or other critical digital investments. Malaysia can not afford to pay the price for Wee’s stubbornness and refusal to listen to reason.

In a huge blow to our digital economy, IBM will close down its RM1 billion information technology (IT) Global Delivery Centre in Cyberjaya by end of May, extinguishing 1,000 highly skilled jobs. Is Wee another Azmin Ali, the International Trade and Industry Minister who was indifferent to the loss of such FDIs, particularly the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development report that foreign investment inflows in Malaysia fell by 68% to USD 2.5 billion last year, the worst % decline in ASEAN?

Lim Guan Eng DAP SECRETARY-GENERAL & MP FOR BAGAN

Media statement by Lim Guan Eng in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday, 10th April 2021