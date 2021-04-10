Anwar Ibrahim deserves a chance to be Prime Minister of Malaysia

At the just concluded Pakatan HARAPAN’s leadership retreat at Port Dickson yesterday, PH has unanimously endorsed party Keadilan President Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to be the final candidate of Prime Minister should PH win in the coming GE-15.

At the age of 74, this may be the last chance for Anwar to be Prime Minister & I sincerely believe he deserves a chance to prove himself after waiting for more than two decades since the reformasi movement started in 1998.

Following are the reasons why I advocate for Anwar to be Prime Minister & I believe many Malaysians will share the same view of mine after a careful calculation of the imminent crisis our country is facing right now.

As a multiracial country, Malaysia was known to be a model example of how the country projected its image that promote racial & religious harmony not to mention Tourism Malaysia’s slogan is :“ Malaysia truly Asia”.

However, this is not the case anymore after Perikatan Nasional steal the people’s mandate & formed the backdoor government through the notorious & despicable “Sheraton Move. “ One of the lesson all can see is how PN Kedah’s government insulted the Indian community by revoking public holiday for Thaipusam & also demolition of Hindu temples.

Malaysians & the world has witnessed the ugly face of vicious & wicked politicians who are willing to sell their soul, betrayed the rakyat & stab their comrades only for the lust of power & personal gain.

It is this notorious behaviour & despicable character that will destroy the country if nothing is being done quick to repair the damage suffered by our country’s democracy.

It is a known fact that TS Muhyddin Yassin is the back door PM with no mandate from the people & Perikatan Nasional are dominated by either race based party or those who hijacked Islam for their selfish political interest which both are outdated politics. Don’t forget only those politicians who are bankrupt of idea will need to resort to race or religion to gain support simply because they have no idea how to run the country based on integrity, transparency & good governance.

This country badly needs a healing process and the way to move forward is to stop the racial or religious orthodox that is so divisive & disastrous to our nation building.

This is where Anwar Ibrahim are required & he is the most suitable candidate to play a historical role now to stop the country from becoming the next “Asia’s sick man. “

Ever since PN grabbed the power on 24th February 2020, Malaysia had started to fall in the eye of the world & the deterioration speed is at such an alarming & worrying speed which required all patriotic Malaysians to rise up in order to stop the rot.

As stated in UNCTAD’s report, in 2020 our country’s FDI has dropped 68.2% & even lose out to the Philippine & Indonesia. To make the matter worse, Malaysia’s international anti corruption index has fallen from 51 to 57 spot, our country’s credit rating has been downgraded by Fitch rating for the first time in 17 years, our economy was in recession & suffered a 5.6% contraction & our unemployment rate among the youth is at historical high of 17.5%, which means nearly a million Malaysians has lost their job & unemployed and most Malaysian can see all the mishaps, flip flops & double standard policy shown by the current PN regime which has caused the tax payers to pay for the largest but mediocre & unproductive cabinet.

To make the matter worse, our parliament & all state assemblies are suspended in the name of emergency while all the schools, cinemas, reflexology centres and even night market are allowed to operate. It is crystal clear the PN government has no commitment for reforms & they are doing anything they can including to destroy our country’s democracy just for them to stay in power.

This is really too much.

Our country just cannot go on like this & this country badly needs a new leadership which is committed to Reform agenda & promote multiracial politics that unite instead of dividing Malaysians.

Since 1998, Anwar Ibrahim has been the beacon of hope that propelled a reform movement based on multiracial political platform, he was tested many times yet he persevered & even so magnanimous to forgive Tun Dr Mahathir. It is undeniable Anwar Ibrahim do carry some baggage but which malaysian politicians are saints & doesn’t have baggage?

As former deputy speaker of Dewan Rakyat, I witnessed how committed Anwar Ibrahim is to implement reform agenda be it institutional reforms or parliamentary reforms.

During the period when I served the Parliament, Anwar is always the first leader to show concern & enquired about progress of our parliamentary reforms including the drafting of Parliament services Act & the parliament’s caucus on reforms.

When facing ferocious attack by political opponents including from Tun Dr Mahathir, Anwar chose to focus on people’s plights instead of engaging with the war of words. He has gone through the worst any politicians can ask for but what doesn’t kill him simply makes him stronger.

He has been insulted, jailed, humiliated, betrayed even by his prodigy but Anwar did not give up but continue to soldier on.

A great leadership will only be manifested when you were put to test & i believe Anwar Ibrahim had the necessary credentials & character to take our country to a new height based on a multiracial Malaysian agenda.

Anwar Ibrahim is among the very few Malaysia’s political leaders who are capable to represent the country at world stage & he has good international diplomatic network including United States, Turkey and many few more. Such network is useful when we need strategic smart partnership to develop our country so the well being of the people can be safeguarded.

Let me say it no one is perfect including Anwar but history will prove that he owes this country a duty to rebuild our nation and make Malaysia a great nation well respected again.

Malaysian has to decide which path they want the country to proceed in whichi believe Anwar Ibrahim is the most viable option & he definitely deserves a chance.

Last but not the least, you may disagree with what I write but at least give Anwar a chance to prove himself. It will never be too late to reject him but only after he is given a chance.

Nga Kor Ming DAP Deputy Secretary-General & MP for Teluk Intan

Media statement by Nga Kor Ming in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday, 10th April 2021