Fight for Malaysia’s future on economic policies that benefits the rakyat and not cronies, good governance as well as values of inclusion, diversity and justice embodied in the Federal Constitution

PH will fight for Malaysia’s future in the next general election on economic policies that benefits the rakyat and not cronies, good governance that optimizes service delivery, as well as values of inclusion, diversity and justice embodied in the Federal Constitution that promotes national unity and integration with Sabah and Sarawak.

PH’s focus is on creating and saving jobs and preventing business closures during this economic recession. One-off aid cannot save our economy especially the crippled tourism sector that lost RM100 billion last year. There must be a serial recurring assistance including reviving PH’s [email protected] programme to create employment by giving wage incentives of RM500 monthly to Malaysian workers and hiring incentives of RM300 monthly to employers for a period of 2 years.

Malaysians must reject PN dangerous tactics of dividing Malaysians with racist and extremist religious rhetoric and discriminatory policies. Gerrymandering constituencies that are biased and benefits only Muslims and Malays, creates an electoral religious and racial apartheid that is clearly unconstitutional. And yet no non-Muslim or non-Malay Minister dare to raise objections in Cabinet.

Instead of MIC blaming PAS for demolishing Hindu temples, MIC blames the Indian community for humiliating their Gods. MCA and MIC remain silent when allocations for vernacular schools are reduced even though the Budget was increased to the highest in history.

Unlike in the past, Ministers are not ashamed of making racists or extremist religious statements that hurts the feelings of Malaysians. Malaysians, especially those paying taxes, just want the government to be fair. Malaysians deserve a government that respects diversity, is inclusive to all and seeks to unite every Malaysian citizen to battle COVID-19 together.

Restoring Parliament

Perikatan Nasional(PN) has lost its parliamentary majority and political legitimacy to be a Federal government following the open split with UMNO. Obsessed with political survival, the economy and this government is failing.

Malaysia has the highest COVID-19 infections in per capita terms amongst ASEAN countries, suffered an international ratings downgrade, foreign direct investment dropped the most in ASEAN in 2020, youth employment continued to increase and is at the highest in decades at 13.9% in February 2021, the standard of our education, internet connectivity and even our environmental reputation championing climate change is inferior to Vietnam.

We have a MCA Transport Minister who single-handedly drove away investments by Facebook and Google, and possibly RM12-15 billion ringgit of investments in the digital technology sector because of his stubborn refusal to give cabotage exemption for foreign vessels undertaking submarine cable repairs. PN government’s own Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation(MDEC) Chairman Rais Hussin blamed Wee’s revocation of the cabotage exemption for causing Malaysia to be sidelined. This is a serious loss to Malaysia’s future.

Malaysia is probably the only country in the world that has still suspended parliamentary democracy on the pretext of battling COVID-19. PH has adopted a “Big Tent” approach to unify all Malaysians from all stratas of society, regardless of political affiliations, to restore parliamentary democracy by ending the unlawful suspension of Parliament.

MPs supporting the reopening of Parliament will sign a memorandum to the King supporting his royal opinion that the Emergency does not prevent Parliament from meeting. It is ridiculous that schools, businesses and sports stadium can be open but not Parliament. What is the use of vaccinating all 222 MPs if Parliament cannot convene?

PN is a government of broken promises, such as continuing the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High Speed Rail(HSR), automatic extension of bank loan moratorium(except Top 20), increase in monthly welfare aid to RM1,000, including the unemployed, refusing to allow 18-20 year olds the right to vote by July 2021 because they are not mature enough, double-standards in punishing the rakyat but not Ministers for failing to comply with Movement Control Order(MCO) restrictions.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Must Act Not Just Against Contract Cartel But Also Take Action Against Ministerial Cartel.

The double-standards by PN is not surprising when the Prime Minister has two names and does not even use his real name, Mahiaddin Md. Yasin. We remember Mahiaddin’s promise to fight corruption in his first speech as Prime Minister. What we see instead is the decline in Malaysia’s rankings in the Transparency International Corruption Perception Index from 51st in 2019 to 57th in 2020.

Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has loudly criticised the weaponization of government agencies including the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, against political opponents or even as a threat to induce opposition MPs to defect to support Mahiaddin. To give credit where it is due, MACC has acted decisively against the contract cartel – which allegedly monopolised a total of 354 tenders from several ministries and government agencies nationwide involving projects worth a total of RM3.8 billion – robbed honest entrepreneurs, especially bumi contractors, of their opportunity as well as the people of quality development.

However, MACC must also act decisively against the “Ministerial” cartel to dispel the deep public suspicions that was expressed by Anwar that MACC has been weaponised as a political tool to serve the PN government. Action was taken against me immediately after PN won power, and corruption charges filed even though MACC was not interested that there was no such cash in my possession or monies in my bank account. Neither was there any audio or video recording of me soliciting corruption.

Under the PN government, the MACC is no longer seen to be impartial, independent and professional organisation battling corruption at the highest levels, without fear or favour. MACC has not acted against Ministers or Deputy Ministers abusing their powers including suddenly finding RM1.3 million to settle a bankruptcy suit, the police cartel of corrupt officers including a former Inspector-General of Police on the payroll of crime syndicates.

DAP is committed to resolving the triple political crisis of public health COVID-19, political instability and economic recession by bringing Malaysians together. PH reiterates the need to engage and to cooperate with any parties, except kleptocrats, based on the Federal Constitution for the benefit of the rakyat. DAP stress that whilst we can cooperate with UMNO based on people’s issues such as reopening Parliament, there is no political co-operation with UMNO in the general election.

DAP is proud of our track record as a party that is moderate and represents all Malaysians. We are proud of the integrity of our party leaders and members who have built our party from being in opposition to a partner in power. DAP practices collective leadership and continuous engagement. We won 42 parliamentary seats in the last general election and today in this toxic environment of political frogs, not a single MP has jumped.

DAP Negeri Sembilan deserves full commendation for working with PH to retain power in this important state. We want to win not just in Negeri Sembilan but also in Putrajaya. Let us work hard to connect with our voters and renew their faith in DAP as a trusted partner who dare to voice their aspirations and deliver a brighter future for their children.

Lim Guan Eng DAP SECRETARY-GENERAL & MP FOR BAGAN

Speech by Lim Guan Eng at the DAP Negeri Sembilan State Ordinary Convention in Seremban on Sunday, 11th April 2021