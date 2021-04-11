The Sarawak State Government must put their words into action on the purchase of vaccines for all Sarawakians

The Sarawak State Government must put their words into action on the purchase of vaccines for all Sarawakians.

For the past one month, Sarawak’s new infection cases have been in the top 3 ranking among the 16 States and territories in the country and there is no sign of a decrease in the next few weeks. This is despite the more stringent SOPs on quarantine, movement control and border control measures

imposed by Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) than those imposed by the Kementerian Kesihatan Malaysia (KKM) in terms of the pandemic management.

While the so-called more relaxed SOP States are now registering a declining new infection cases, the more stringent SOP of Sarawak is having higher new infection cases. What has gone wrong?

Since February 2021, we have been hearing Abang Jo and the State ministers saying that the State Government will purchase our own vaccines for all Sarawakians. This is the most welcomed announcement for all. But, almost 2 months have passed and yet the GPS government is still talking about asking for more vaccine quota from the Federal Government.

What happens to Abang Jo’s announcement for Sarawak to purchase our own vaccines?

It is the DAP Sarawak and also the PH Sarawak’s position that the sooner the vaccination program is rolled out and more than 70% of the population are vaccinated, the sooner we can open up our economy and return to the normal economic activities including local businesses, business travels,

tourism, in-flow of investments.

Therefore, we call on the State Government to walk the talk and not just talk the talk in the purchase of Covid vaccines for Sarawakians.

On our part, as we are not the Government of the day, we will do whatever we can to help, by encouraging and helping more to register for the vaccination program.

Today, at 7 th Mile Kota Sentosa Bazaar, the DAP Kota Sentosa team set up registration booth helping the public, especially those aged, to register for vaccination. We received very good respond from the public.

DAP in all regions throughout Sarawak are also directed to actively help the public to register for the vaccination program.

Chong Chieng Jen DAP Sarawak Chairman

Media statement by Chong Chieng Jen in Kuching on Sunday, 11th April 2021