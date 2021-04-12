Are mega vaccination centers the best way forward?

Minister Khairy and the government should reconsider its obsession in creating super large vaccination centers, and instead focus on bringing the vaccines nearer to the people in a more convenient manner.

Just recently, Khairy, the Science, Technology and Innovation minister, said he would also discuss with Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad to set up a larger vaccination centre ini Ipoh.“[Right now,] the Indera Mulia Stadium can only accommodate 1,400 people per day. So, if we want a larger capacity, we need to have a larger vaccination centre,” he said.

Establishing one mega vaccination centre will be inconvenient specifically for the B40 group without their own transport. If mega vaccination centres are set up, even assuming one in each district or state, then there will be a lot of travelling for this group. This is especially harder in states where public transport is not an option like it is in the Klang Valley, this may result in highly burdening them with expensive travelling fees.

Khairy should be aiming to set up more centres on a smaller scale almost equidistantly so that on average everyone would have to travel the same distance to receive their vaccination shot. Setting up many small centres would also satisfy the objective of vaccinating more people while ensuring social distancing is in place without straining the people.

Mega Vaccination centres also means that there is a lot of walking required from when you get off the car or taxi until you get vaccinated. It is apparent when I went to receive my shot in the Sunway Convention Centre, from where I had parked my car to where I eventually received my shot. This would be a huge hassle to senior citizens and the differently abled community with mobility difficulties.

Renting fancy conventions centres for these vaccination processes is also a display of a poor use of resources. Using the government resources to rent these expensive locations instead of using already existing government buildings like the halls that belong to local councils, the local klinik kesihatan, raises a question of how much the Ministry is paying attention to how they are spending the taxpayer’s money.

I strongly urge the government to reconsider the set up mega vaccination centres and instead to set up more smaller scale centres. While battling this pandemic, it is very important to keep in mind the welfare of the people.

Rajiv Rishyakaran SA FOR BUKIT GASING

Media statement by Rajiv Rishyakaran in Petaling Jaya on Monday, 12th April 2021