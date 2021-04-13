Ronnie Liu is the Chinese chauvinist that DAP does not need

For decades, the DAP has been labelled, both with justification, but often unfairly that we are a Chinese chauvinist party. This is a direct result of the party focusing its efforts to ensure that the rights of the minority are not trampled by Barisan Nasional’s rule by brute majority.

The minority in this case was made up overwhelmingly by the Chinese, while the Indians made the bulk of the balance. The unfortunate outcome of this fight is the ease at which the party was tainted as a Chinese chauvinist party, because of the frequency at which Chinese-related issues were raised.

However, since 2005, the party under Lim Guan Eng’s leadership has made a concerted effort to debunk that label and image. After all, it was Lim Guan Eng who went to prison for 18 months for seeking justice for an underaged Malay girl who was raped.

Despite claims to the contrary by DAP’s political opponents, the party has made great strides in becoming a more inclusive party that is more representative of all Malaysians. In particular, we have many Malay elected leaders at all levels, and nearly all states. We even have our first Murut Member of Parliament (MP) in Sabah and Bidayuh MP in Sarawak.

In addition, we have many more young and progressive Malay leaders who have joined us at the branch and grassroot levels. They have joined the party in recent years as they saw DAP as a party who have fought for the rights of all Malaysians regardless of race and religion.

They were inclined to join a party who had strong, competent and capable leaders who are able to communicate and implement coherent socio-economic policies, instead of just spewing endless political rhetoric. Most importantly, they have found the new generation of top DAP leaders sensitive and cognizant of the fears, apprehension and insecurities of the Malay community.

The transformation of the party isn’t complete and there’s a long road ahead to make DAP the party of choice for all Malaysians, and not just for the oppressed minority. However, it cannot be denied that we have made huge strides towards the goal. These strides have seeded fear into many Malay-based parties such as UNNO and Bersatu, who have countered by amplifying their political attacks and rhetoric against the DAP in order to stifle the party’s progress.

The challenges DAP faces however are not just external. We also face stiff obstacles internally from loyal, old party stalwarts who are unfortunately unable to see the bigger picture and are much more comfortable politicking within the decades-old racial framework constructed by BN. Perhaps, understandably, they felt threatened and fear being transformed into irrelevance politically.

Sg Pelek state assemblyman, Ronnie Liu spoke two days ago that “the party need not dilute its ‘Chineseness’ just because of the criticism from our political enemies. We have to safeguard the culture of the party, as well as the party’s constitutional spirit, pluralistic and democratic political struggle.”

His philosophy was straightforward, stick to our overt ‘Chineseness’ while continuing to call ourselves a “multi-racial party… for all Malaysians”, despite the apparent contradictions. His election strategy was equally simple, “we need to cooperate with other Malay parties, but we shouldn’t degrade or portray ourselves as a non-Chinese party.” This is purportedly because according to Liu, “you would not get Malay support by these approaches”.

In simpler terms, Liu is arguing that the DAP stick to the formula as being the alternative to MCA.

Frankly speaking, that is perhaps the biggest insult one can throw at the DAP today. MCA has ‘Chineseness’ themselves into oblivion today. They are completely at the mercy of the whims and fancies of the big-brothers, UMNO, Bersatu and PAS who provide MCA with political life-support.

And yet, Liu wants the party to reverse the progress we have made over more than a decade to protect our ‘Chineseness’. That is as chauvinist as one can get and the DAP can certainly do without such chauvinists in the party.

I am glad and relieved that Liu is an exception and the party leadership does not support such chauvinistic principles. Such a position will not only set us back many decades but will sound a death knell for the party going forward.

My party colleagues and I want to build an all-inclusive Malaysian party based on the principles of justice, good governance and integrity. This has been Lim Kit Siang’s Malaysian Dream and the dream we are fighting for. It does not matter whether there are more Chinese or Indians or Malays who join the party, as long as they believe in the party’s principles.

On the other hand, we believe that it is crucial for party leaders to propagate these principles to the Malay population, in order to enhance their understanding of our struggle and debunk the malicious rhetoric spewed by our political enemies. If more Malays were to join the DAP as a result, then that will serve as proof that our efforts are bearing fruit. Ultimately, this will only strengthen the party as we aspire to achieve the Malaysian Dream.

Tony Pua Kiam Wee DAP NATIONAL PUBLICITY SECRETARY & MP FOR DAMANSARA

Media statement by Tony Pua Kiam Wee in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday, 13th April 2021