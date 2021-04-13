Gerakan needs to go back and look at what their founder Tun Dr. Lim Chong Eu did for Penang

We must prepare for post covid world, if not penang will be left behind.

Industrial land is badly needed because we have run out of land.

In case Gerakan has forgotten that a pandemic has happened, we need to ensure the job market for the future unless Gerakan wants to make Penang another Darul Sampah again like during their administration.

Only with jobs comes economic growth which is what a government should be doing in the first place. As for the fishermen, we have provided the best compensation in Malaysian history to them and the facts are easily available so what is Gerakan’s problem?

Today’s Gerakan needs to go back and look at what their founder Tun Dr. Lim Chong Eu did for Penang.

Tun Dr. Lim saw the need to develop Bayan Lepas industrial zone and the Bayan Baru township. He also went ahead and pushed for infrastructure like the Penang Bridge despite objections from certain NGOs at the time.

He saw the need in order for Penang to have a future. Today’s Gerakan only knows how to object without any plans for Penang’s future. Gerakan would probably just want win Penang so they can be rewarded by their bosses in Perikatan Nasional just like what they used to do for their former bosses in Barisan Nasional.

Gerakan does not care if there’s no future for Penang.

Lee Chun Kit SA for Pulau Tikus

Media statement by Lee Chun Kit in Penang on Tuesday, 13th April 2021