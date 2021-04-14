A PN government running out of funds should not be so desperate to fill in their coffers through high-handed and arbitrarily victimizing businesses /taxpayers already suffering under the economic recession

Prime Minister Mahiaddin Yassin’s admission that the Perikatan Nasional(PN) government do not have much money left, should not be used as a pretext to amend tax laws that violates established legal principles of natural justice. Mahiaddin had said RM622 billion for the various COVID-19 economic stimulus packages totalling RM340 billion and the RM322 billion allocation for the 2021 budget, have left the government short of funds.

Unfortunately, the positive impact on the economy of RM622 billion in spending has not matched expectations. The tourism sector that lost RM100 billion last year remains crippled and job retrenchments and business closures continue. The PN government should boldly borrow more to spend more from the domestic debt market, which possesses a high liquidity of RM1.3 trillion.

If necessary, the government debt ceiling should be increased from the current 60% of GDP to 65% or even 70%. A PN government running out of funds should not be so desperate to fill in their coffers through high-handed and arbitrarily victimizing businesses /taxpayers already suffering under the economic recession.

This follows the introduction of a new Section 103B to the Income Tax Act, which makes tax payable notwithstanding the “institution of any proceedings under any other written law”.(see below) In other words, “pay first talk later”. This is a denial of the right of natural justice of the taxpayer and the courts’ jurisdiction.

In the past taxpayers often plead to the High Court for a stay order vide a judicial review application, where the taxpayer is allowed to withhold payment of the tax assessment until the disposal of the case. The introduction of this new section 103B, gazetted on 31.12.2020, would force the taxpayer to pay first regardless of how unfair or unreasonable the assessment.

Armed with new powers given by PN, many businesses already suffering from the economic recession are subjected to such action taken by the Inland Revenue Department(LHDN) demanding payment. If PN refuses to abolish such an unfair provision in Section 103, then only a change a government can stop the extreme bullying by the PN government.

Lim Guan Eng DAP SECRETARY-GENERAL & MP FOR BAGAN

Speech by Lim Guan Eng at the assembly of DAP Parliamentary Liaison Committees of Bagan, Tasek Glugor and Permatang Pauh in Butterworth on Tuesday, 13th April 2021