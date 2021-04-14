Urgent assistance needed for foreign spouses

The recent announcement by the Home Ministry that all foreign spouses on social visit must leave the country has taken many by surprise. Many spouses felt the sudden order to leave the country causes much hardship especially those who have children and dependents here.

Today at our Ipoh service centre, a Chinese national Madam Ding, referred to as Mrs X, 34, walked in with her 2 year-old daughter and asked for help to extend her expired visit pass or to obtain a passport for her child. She has been staying in Malaysia since 2020.

She arrived in Malaysia some two years ago and registered her marriage in 2011 to a local Malaysian Chinese.

She did not take or apply for a spouse visa (which is renewed yearly) as she had a permanent resident visa from Singapore like her husband; the only difference is he works in Singapore.

Due to Covid-19, the Husband is unable to travel to Malaysia.

Madam Ding has not received any notice from immigration department requesting her to leave, till today. Thus Madam Ding has been to the immigration office in Ipoh to enquire as to how she can get a passport for her child to fly to Singapore or extend her social visit pass.

Unfortunately the officers have informed her she can leave to Singapore but the immigration is unable to give a passport for the child.

As she needs to take care of the child who is of tender age, she is now caught in a catch-22 position.

If she doesn’t leave the country within 21 days she will be overstaying and thus committing an immigration offence which may disentitle her to return back to Malaysia in the future.

How can a mother leave a child of tender age to third parties to look after?

We are now making arrangements to meet up with the immigration office to assist Madam Ding to resolve this prediction.

We welcome the news that the immigration department will consider extending the expired visit passes in special circumstances.

We urge the Home Ministry to accommodate applicants for extension of social visit pass or a passport for the young child in special humanitarian circumstances like based on Madam Ding.

Having inefficient citizenship and immigration policies also deter the development of our human capital and the transfer of technology from other countries.

It is high time the government eases processes for red tape and delays and focuses on getting our nation back on track. A simple thing like reuniting Malaysians with their foreign spouses shouldn’t exist in this day and age. They are not enemies of the state.

M Kula Segaran DAP National Vice Chairman & MP for Ipoh Barat

Media statement by M Kula Segaran in Ipoh on Wednesday, 14th April 2021