Can MCA, UMNO, MIC, GRS and GPS ministers explain why they imposed additional hardship on taxpayers/businesses by approving Section 103B of the Income Tax Act?

Section 103B of the Income Tax Act ousts the powers of the court to grant a stay to action by IRD, forcing taxpayers/businesses to “pay first, talk later” to IRD’s unreasonable and unwarranted tax assessment. Section 103B was introduced last year by Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz, not only with the approval of PN and PAS, but also by MCA, UMNO, Gabungan Parti Sarawak(GPS) and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah(GRS) Ministers.

Najib had accused me of attempting to deceive the rakyat for my claim that this section 103B of the Income Tax Act was introduced by PN. Former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak is dead wrong on facts and sadly mistaken on the law, for claiming that this Section 103B had been in existence since the time of the Barisan Nasional government, and not introduced by the PN government.

If Najib’s contention is true that the new section 103B was there all along since BN days, why should section 103B be inserted under section 20 of the Finance Act 2020(Act 831)? Please see attached below, that proves conclusively that Section 103B(see page 22 of the Act 831 of the Finance Act 2020) was only approved by PN in the 2021 Budget and gazetted on 31.12.2020.

Najib should have the courage to admit that he had wrongly accused me of trying to deceive the rakyat. Is the status of UMNO so weak and inferior that UMNO continue to defend the draconian acts of the PN government against the rakyat, when PN and Bersatu bully UMNO with impunity?

Najib is clearly confused between the taxpayer appealing to the Special Tax Commissioner, and the taxpayer applying to the High Court for a judicial review and a stay of payment of taxes, until the case is heard and settled. With the introduction of section 103B, the taxpayer can no longer apply for a stay of payment of taxes from the High Court and the taxpayer must pay IRD first and talk later.

If the PN government runs out of funds due to their mismanagement, then government bonds should be issued to raise money, instead of using the IRD to squeeze more money out of taxpayers/businesses already hurt by the economic recession. Why should the people pay for PN’s mistakes?

Armed with such new powers, many taxpayers and businesses have been bullied with unreasonable and excessive demands to pay additional taxes within a period of 30 days from the issuance of the notice of assessment by IRD. Without the right to apply to High Court for a stay order vide a judicial review application against the IRD, the taxpayer is denied his right of natural justice of the taxpayer to seek redress in courts.

Can MCA, UMNO or GPS Ministers explain why such hardship is imposed by the government on the rakyat?

Lim Guan Eng DAP SECRETARY-GENERAL & MP FOR BAGAN

Media statement by Lim Guan Eng in Kuala Lumpur on Friday, 16th April 2021