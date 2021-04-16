Challenge Gerakan Penang to show what plans they have for Penang before talking nonsense

Gerakan completely ignored the mainland when they were in govt from 1969 to 2008 and dare challenge the PH govt on this? Look at Batu Kawan now with Ikea and many new universities coming in. Why was the mainland completely ignored when Gerakan in power? Is it because Gerakan don’t even know that Seberang Perai existed?

When we talk about the PSR, we talk about upgrading the infrastructure of Penang as well as to stimulate the economy of the state. We want to make Penang the example for the rest of Malaysia to follow, not just another state that export young talented people to KL and overseas. The days of Gerakan rule have seen the most talented young people move away from Penang and destroying Penang’s future.

I challenge Gerakan Penang to show what plans they have for Penang before talking nonsense. They are now a shameless member of Perikatan Nasional despite winning zero seats in the whole country at GE14. Admit that Gerakan role is to deliver Penang to PN leader Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in order to get rewards.

Lee Chun Kit SA for Pulau Tikus

Media statement by Lee Chun Kit in Penang on Friday, 16th April 2021