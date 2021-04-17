It’s time to do away with the culture of legally untouchables

In order to stay in power at all, the Perikatan Nasional Government seems to embrace the culture of legally untouchables.

Lately the Inspector General of Polis Abdul Hamid Bador has highlighted another series of dereliction of duties of the department’s disciplinary committee, alleging that it was guilty of cover-ups.

This seems to correlate with a previous allegation by the sitting IGP that there was a cartel within the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) seeking to bring him down.

I lodged a police report two weeks ago, and I would like to know what has been the outcome of my police report. Has there been any investigations taken place? Has anybody been made accountable and are the allegations of cartels made by the IGP true?

With the latest allegation of cover ups could this be the reason that deaths in lock ups have not been adequately and professionally addressed over the years causing great misery to family members of the victims?

As the police force is responsible for maintaining public order and safety by enforcing laws, it is definitely in the public’s interest that these questions are answered.

In any case, this revelation is startling and something urgent must be done to bring integrity to the police force.

I would urge the RCI to be set up urgently and to make it open to the public.

There is also a dire need for the Independent Police Complaints and Misconduct Commission to be set up (IPCMC) which has been long overdue that could bring some light to the existence of elite crime that has been covered up.

Anything less than this would not be beneficial to the country especially when the country has been hurting recently due to corruption, forced labour and violation of human rights.

.For the sake of public accountability and confidence, it is vital for Prime Minister Muhiyddin to break his silence and create the necessary conditions that would regain trust of the people towards the police institution. Being transparent and focusing on the truth of allegation that would do away with the culture of untouchables is crucial.

Since we are unable to raise this matter in Parliament after the Emergency was declared, an RCI would be the way forward.

It is time to do away with the culture of legally untouchables.

M Kula Segaran DAP National Vice Chairman & MP for Ipoh Barat

Media statement by M Kula Segaran in Ipoh on Saturday, 17th April 2021