PN is a failed government unable to manage the triple crisis of the 3rd wave of escalating Covid-19 infections, chronic political instability and a deepening economic distress for businesses and jobs

PN is a failed government unable to manage the triple crisis of the 3rd wave of escalating Covid-19 infections, chronic political instability and a deepening economic distress for businesses and jobs. Covid-19 infectivity(Rt) in Malaysia has reached a new high this year of 1.18 on 16 April 2021, where the higher the Rt number above 1.0, the greater the exponential growth in the number of infections.

When a state of emergency was proclaimed together with the movement control order (MCO), with the sole purpose to battle COVID-19 on January 11, Malaysia’s Rt was 1.11. More than 3 months after the Emergency, the Rt has not dropped below 1.11 but increased instead to 1.18. Clearly the PN government using the Emergency, has failed miserably to manage the public health crisis that caused Malaysia to record the highest number of COVID-19 infections in ASEAN in per capita terms.

Since the Emergency and suspension of Parliament is ineffective in curbing the spike of COVID-19 infections, Parliament should be reopened immediately. Parliament should not be suspended and Malaysia in a state of political limbo just because Muhyiddin has lost his parliamentary majority following the open split with UMNO. There is no reason not to allow a mere 220 vaccinated MPs to meet in Parliament, when all business establishments, schools, pasar malams and even sports stadiums can reopen.

Public anger has also mounted against double-standards, where the ordinary public is punished but no action or lenient punishment is taken against Ministers like Azmin Ali, Annuar Musa, Zuraida Kamarudin, Khairuddin Aman Razali and Edmund Santhara for violating Movement Control Order(MCO) restrictions and quarantine SOPs?

Public confidence, already battered by the failed crisis management and double standards, is not helped by the stuttering rollout of the country’s vaccination programme, limited vaccine supply and low registration rates. Less than 2% of the population have received at least one of the two doses of the vaccine.

An Economy In Crisis

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s has finally admitted that the government was running short of funds after allocating over RM622 billion for Budget 2021 and several stimulus packages. The RM622 billion has not helped to slow down business closures and save jobs, especially the tourism sector that lost RM100 billion last year. Where then has the RM622 billion gone?

Apart from buying political loyalty, how does the appointment of Senator Guan Dee Koh Hoi as the new deputy minister of tourism, arts and culture, help the crippled tourism sector? Instead of borrowing more money for the people to spend, the government is arming the relevant agencies with harsh laws and oppressive tactics to squeeze money from the rakyat and businesses.

The people are already suffering from rising costs of basic necessities and food, which some described as the highest in the last two decades. High unemployment at 4.8% in February 2021, with youth unemployment the highest in 30 years at 13.9%, and stagnant wages have only added to the economic distress of ordinary Malaysians. Instead of protecting labour rights by punishing those paying below the minimum wage of RM 1,200 monthly, the Human Resources Minister M. Saravanan advises graduates to accept jobs paying RM1,000.

The digital future for our children appears at risk following the decision by Facebook and Google to sideline Malaysia in favour of Indonesia in laying undersea cables. Foreign investment inflows in Malaysia fell by 68% to USD 2.5 billion last year, the worst % decline in ASEAN and IBM decided to close down its RM1 billion information technology (IT) Global Delivery Centre in Cyberjaya by end of May, extinguishing 1,000 highly skilled jobs.

What happened to the major investment of RM1 billion by a top digital technology giant in Peguh, Melaka that was initiated by the PH administration? Why has the PN government failed to deliver its promise to continue the KL-Singapore High Speed Rail?

DAP proposes that the government move away from the old model of giving one-off aid and commit to providing serial and periodic assistance to the poor and unemployed. Muhyiddin has still not delivered on his promise made in the Sabah state election to increase the monthly welfare aid to RM1,000, which should be extended to the unemployed.

DAP Will Always Be Malaysian First, Not Chinese First, Malay First Or Indian First.

DAP will always be Malaysian First, not Chinese First, Malay First or Indian First. Unlike Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin who infamously declared that he is Malay First, Malaysian Second, DAP will never give up on our ideals of nation-building established on the bedrock of racial fraternity, religious harmony, equal opportunity, socio-economic justice, parliamentary democracy and general economic prosperity for all.

DAP’s struggle has always been focused on the rakyat, based on fundamental principles and policies beneficial to the country, never obsessed by positions of power and government posts. That is the reason why not a single one of our 42 DAPs defected and betrayed the mandate of the rakyat given in the 2018 general election. Despite being the largest party in parliament, DAP was never greedy and never sought for the plum positions of the Prime Minister or Deputy Prime Minister.

Let me give the assurance that the CEC leadership is willing to fight to reject leaders who want to deviate from our multi-racial and multi-religious framework so as to keep DAP Malaysian. DAP is not a Chinese party, an Indian party or a Malay party. We are a Malaysian party for all with elected representatives from all ethnic groups including Sabah and Sarawak.

If DAP is to be a Chinese or Indian party, DAP will be no different from PAS. The CEC will not allow DAP to be extremist like PAS, that relies on the politics of hatred to gain support from only one ethnic or religious group. PAS covers up their incompetence and poor governance by relying on racism and religious extremism. Unlike the era of PAS under moderate leaders like the late Tok Guru Nik Aziz, non-Muslims will be discriminated and marginalised, as long as PAS under Abdul Hadi Awang is in government.

For instance, PAS proposal of securing a two-thirds majority in the next general election, is intended to gerrymander constituencies that are biased and benefits only Muslims and Malays. This is effectively an electoral religious and racial apartheid that is clearly unconstitutional. And yet no non-Muslim or non-Malay Minister dare to raise objections in Cabinet. The subservience of MCA, MIC and GPS to PAS is pathetic.

Instead of MIC blaming PAS for demolishing Hindu temples, MIC blames the Indian community for humiliating their Gods. MCA and MIC remain silent when allocations for vernacular schools are reduced even though the Budget was increased to the highest in history.

Opposition “Big Tent” Uniting Together To Defeat The Failed PN Government.

Unlike in the past, Ministers are not ashamed of making racists or extremist religious statements that hurts the feelings of Malaysians. Malaysians, especially those paying taxes, just want the government to be fair. Malaysians deserve a government that respects diversity, is inclusive to all and seeks to unite every Malaysian citizen to battle COVID-19 together.

I wish to commend the DAP Melaka leadership and all elected representatives for uniting together as one Rocket team to face the next general election. DAP Melaka is the second state after DAP Kedah where there is no election contest with only 15 candidates contesting the 15 state committee posts. It is not easy to forge a unity team but this team spirit demonstrates the whole-hearted commitment of all our members to defeat PN.

There is no point of winning party elections only to lose the general elections. It is more important to defeat the traitors of the people’s mandate and restore a people’s government that works for the people and listens to the people. Let history judge these traitors. We want to salute our elected representatives who refused to be bought or threatened to jump and support PN.

DAP Malaysia is proud that DAP Melaka is able to demonstrate our unity at a time when the PN government is breaking up. Just as all DAP Melaka members can unite and support each other to ensure victory in the next general elections, we hope that all opposition parties can do the same. Let us have an opposition “Big Tent” that brings together all opposition parties to defeat the failed PN government.

Let us replace this failed PN government not just in Putrajaya but also in Melaka under the leadership of PH Melaka Chairman Adly Zahari.

Lim Guan Eng DAP SECRETARY-GENERAL & MP FOR BAGAN

Speech by Lim Guan Eng at the DAP Melaka State Ordinary Convention in Melaka on Sunday, 18th April 2021