Why Malaysia now ranks as the world’s 44th country with the most cumulative total of Covid-19 cases when we were ranked No. 85 on Nov.11 – while China receded from No. 1 early last year to No. 95 today?

With a daily increase of 2,078 new Covid-19 cases, Malaysia has for five consecutive days breached the 2,000-mark – Sunday’s 2,195 infections, Saturday’s 2,331, Friday’s 2,551 and Thursday’s 2,148.

Malaysia’s cumulative total of Covid-19 cases now stands at 377,132, beating Slovakia to be ranked No. 44 among countries in the world with the most cumulative total of Covid-19 cases.

In contrast, China which was the worst country in the world with the most cumulative total of Covid-19 cases early last year is now ranked No. 95 with a cumulative total of 90,510 cases.

Why is China, with 50 times our population, ranked No. 95 among countries with the most cumulative total of Covid-19 cases, but Malaysia is ranked No. 44, especially when we were ranked No. 85 on Nov. 11 last year?

We continue to be among the worst performing countries in the world in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic, fully justifying the hashtag #kerajaangagal.

This third daily statement on #kerajaangagal wants to ask why Malaysia is the worst country in ASEAN for “cases per million”, as Malaysia leads ASEAN with 11,534 cases per million, as compared to Philippines’ 8,540, Indonesia 5,834, Singapore 10,336, Myanmar 2,608, Thailand 625, Vietnam 28, Cambodia 415, Brunei 501 and Laos 8. (Worldometer).

Malaysia has an even higher ratio of “cases per million” than India, which has recently a deadly new Covid wave which enabled it to retake the No. 2 place in the world with the most number of cumulative total of Covid-19 cases from Brazil on April 10, 2021. India has a ratio of 11,011 cases per million of population as compared to Malaysia’s 11,534.

The word’s top 10 countries with the most cumulative total of cases from the world’s total of 142,687,727 Covid-19 cases are:

1. USA 32,472,641

2. India 15,314,714

3. Brazil 13,977,713

4. France 5,296,222

5. Russia 4,710,690

6. UK 4,390,783

7. Turkey 4,323,596

8. Italy 3,878,994

9. Spain 3,428,354

10. Germany 3,164,447

The first #kerajaangagal statement on Sunday called on the Health Minister, Adham Baba, to stop his game of semantics and focus on checking the rise in the daily increase of Covid-19 cases and bring the third Covid-19 wave down to double-digit figures before the advent of the fourth Covid wave or resign!

Clearly, one important reason why Malaysia is one of the nations with poor performance in the war against the Covid-19 pandemic is because of the suspension of Parliament and the removal of necessary check-and-balance mechanism of the Executive.

Will the Cabinet tomorrow decide that the Prime Minister should advise the Yang di Pertuan Agong to convene Parliament and bring about a better performance in the war against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Or will the biggest Cabinet in Malaysian history continue like the traditional three monkeys – eyes that see not, ears that hear not and mouths that speak not?

The second #kerajaangagal statement yesterday is on the Batu Pahat school segregating students for co-curricular activities based on race and gender – totally against the national objective to build a Bangsa Malaysia out of the diverse peoples in Malaysia.

The third #kerajaangagal statement today refers to three of teeming instances of a kakistocracy and a failed state, like:

The injustice of the incarceration of Simon Momoh, a Nigerian who is under detention pending deportation by the Immigration Department after having served his one-day jail sentence for drink driving when Momoh should be released immediately to reunite with his Malaysian family, wife Low Kar Hui and daughters Divine and Elisha. Will the Home Minister heed the cries of justice? The failure of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government to heed the calls to ensure that heritage institutions like the 122-year-old Convent Bukit Nenas in Kuala Lumpur remain where they are by giving them permanent titles to their sites. Will the Minister for Federal Territories respond positively? The lop-sided, biased and inaccurate secondary school history textbooks as exposed by Malaysian historian Ranjit Singh Malhi. Seventeen out of the 18 writers of Form 1 to 5 history textbooks represent one ethnic group resulting in the new generation in schools primarily learning Malaysian and world history from a particular perspective and specifically as viewed through the lens of one ethnic group. Will the Education Minister ensure an adequate, balanced and fair account of the emergence and growth of Malaysia’s plural society in the secondary school history textbooks?

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement by Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday, 20th April 2021