Call for IPCMC, and to investigate Ganapathy’s death

I call on the government to urgently establish an Independent Police Complaints and Misconduct Commission (IPCMC), to address deaths in police custody.

I also call on the IGP to conduct an independent investigation into the death of Ganapathy, and suspend the cops involved in causing the death. Also, autopsy report including police investigations should be made public.

Ganapathy was arrested on Feb 24 and on March 8 his family received call from police informing he had been released but was admitted to Selayang Hospital’s ICU.

Ganapathy, who had one his of legs amputated following alleged police brutality at detention centre, died at Selayang Hospital on 18th April.

Charles Santiago MP FOR KLANG

Media statement by Charles Santiago in Klang on Wednesday, 21st April 2021