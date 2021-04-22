Irresponsible and incompetent management of public finances by raiding the National Trust Fund (KWAN) when it should be a strategic national cash reserve and cheaper to borrow from the RM1.3 trillion domestic debt market at historically low interest rates

The PN government once again demonstrates its incompetence and irresponsibility in managing public finances. This time they are using emergency powers to raid the National Trust Fund (Kumpulan Wang Amanah Negara or KWAN) to make-up for poor 2021 Budget planning. Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin had admitted that the government has run out of money but dipping into over strategic cash reserves for our children and future investment has never been done by PH even during the toughest of times.

KWAN was set up in 1988 to build up government savings and provide alternative financing for the development expenditure. Based on its latest publicly available KWAN financial accounts, the fund had assets worth RM17.4 billion as of end-2018. Bank Negara Malaysia is the administrator of the fund and so far, all contributions have come from Petronas.

Malaysia has been underinvesting in KWAN. The underinvestment is so severe that much younger similar funds are now larger than Malaysia’s. Established only in 2005, the Petroleum Fund of Timor Leste had assets worth approximately RM65 billion by 2018 (see the following chart). Any raiding of KWAN will set back progress in building the fund.

Funds Establishment Total asset size in 2018 KWAN 1988 USD4.2 billion (RM17.4 billion) Petroleum Fund of Timor Leste 2005 USD 15.8 billion (RM64.9 billion)

There is a better way to fund our vaccine procurement. Instead of raiding KWAN, the government should borrow money and raise its deficit level. This is particularly so when government borrowing rates in recent months have been the cheapest in history. On 21 April 2021, conventional 10-year Malaysian government bonds traded at a yield of 3.09%. As a comparison, 10-year yields averaged 4.08% in 2018, 3.31% in 2019 and 2.65% in 2020 (see the following chart).

Year Yields on 10-year conventional government bonds 2016 4.23% 2017 3.91% 2018 4.08% 2019 3.31% 2020 2.65% 21 April 2021 3.09%

Under the 2021 Budget, the government has allocated RM2.05 billion for vaccine purchases to cover 26.5 million people, which is slightly more than 80% of total Malaysian population. If the government truly needs more money to buy vaccines, the sum could easily be raised in the market cheaply with little impact on the deficit ratio.

To illustrate, if the government were to raise an additional RM20 billion worth of bonds, this would raise the 2021 deficit-to-GDP ratio by only 1 percentage point from current level. Based on the 2021 Budget, the government projected the deficit ratio would drop to 5.4% of GDP from 6.2% in 2020. The government can afford the minor budget deficit increase during difficult economic recession and will not be punished by the markets.

After all, even without any additional big borrowings by Malaysia, Fitch Ratings was not impressed and had downgraded Malaysia’s sovereign credit ratings last year to the same level as Indonesia and Philippines. The international credits downgrade was not caused by any additional borrowings but due to chronic political instability and poor governance in relation to accountability and transparency of our public finances. That is why Malaysia was the only country in ASEAN to be downgraded even though other countries had increased their borrowings.

By using the Emergency as a pretext to suspend Parliament to dispossess its democratic role of parliamentary oversight and scrutiny, the PN government has chosen an inferior fiscal solution to the vaccine procurement problem. This follows an earlier emergency ordinance that empowers the Prime Minister to spend as he likes by approving supplementary budgets of tens of billions of ringgit without parliamentary approval. And now KWAN!

DAP had expressed open support of our 42 MPs for any financial measure relating to COVID-19 vaccines, help the people and the nation overcome COVID-19. Bypassing Parliament is a dangerous precedent that opens up the nation’s treasury of tens of billions of ringgit to the possibility of abuse and misuse.

What is ridiculous is that 220 MPs have been vaccinated and yet not allowed to attend Parliament. What is the use of spending RM5 billion for vaccines and COVID-19 related measures then? DAP appeals to His Majesty Yang di-Pertuan Agong to command the PN government to reopen Parliament so that MPs can ensure proper accounting of tens of billions of public monies spent and rectify the mistakes made by this government.

The public has been deeply unhappy that despite the RM622 billion spent on the various economic stimulus package and the 2021 Budget, PN has failed to lift the economy out of its recession by saving jobs and business, even witnessing the jump in prices of food and necessities, such as chicken. Malaysians must unite against such irresponsible and incompetent management of public finances by raiding the National Trust Fund (KWAN) when it should be a strategic national cash reserve and cheaper to borrow from the RM1.3 trillion domestic debt market at historically low interest rates.

Lim Guan Eng DAP SECRETARY-GENERAL & MP FOR BAGAN

Media statement by Lim Guan Eng in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday, 22nd April 2021