Khairy’s statement about Malaysia not being “slow” is unconvincing

National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme Coordinating Minister Khairy Jamaluddin needs to be transparent on the month by month immunization target to reach our December target of 80% immunization, instead of constantly repeating that Malaysia is “not slow”, as he most recently said on April 19th.

The real question is how can we be so sure? The only target that has been set by the government is to vaccinate 80% of the population by the end of the year, which is what we need to achieve herd immunity.

There is currently no parliamentary oversight into this crucial process of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme. At least for that reason, Khairy should be transparent to the public at large on the vaccination plan. Yes, adjustments will be made to the implementation of the plan as we go along, but there must be a daily target that the government commits to vaccinating in order to actually achieve this 80% target.

Khairy said the government understands the people’s concerns, but they will still have to stick to their scheduled turns and phases. Without set targets and goals it is easy to claim that we will be following schedules and phases but all that have been given to us are broad strokes of the plan with big numbers.

According to Khairy, by June we should have enough vaccines in the country for all those who have registered. So, how efficiently can these be administered?

The government has a duty not only to people’s peace of mind with regards to the vaccination availability and roll-out, but also to spur confidence in investment and helping the economy to recover.

This Vaccination Roll Out Plan should give specific breakdowns :

How much of the population should we be vaccinating daily (or monthly), between now and the end of the year? How much vaccines are we expecting in the country and when? How much more of the population should we reach out to educate them regarding the vaccine and by when? How much should the registration rate increase monthly?

It is to note that during phase 1 Pharmaniaga had dropped the ball in bottling the Sinovac vaccines. Blunders like this should be fixed immediately and because we are unaware of the set targets, it is easy to look past it and paint a picture of everything being on track.

I strongly urge MOSTI and JKJAV to release a Vaccine Roll Out Plan immediately. Rolling out this plan will not only address the concerns of the people but also increase accountability of the government to the people to ensure that the plan is followed through.

Rajiv Rishyakaran SA FOR BUKIT GASING

Media statement by Rajiv Rishyakaran in Petaling Jaya on Thursday, 22nd April 2021