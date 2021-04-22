Using national trust funds for vaccine is abuse of public money

The government must explain why the Budget 2021 allocation of RM 3 billion isn’t sufficient for the purchase, storage and distribution of Covid-19 vaccines.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin must be open, accountable and transparent in the way funds were used and allow for public scrutiny.

The use of the National Trust Fund would compromise investments and push foreign investors to have little faith and confidence in the way we manage finances.

It raises concern that the government could arbitrarily use up the RM 16 billion available in the fund before the emergency ends.

Propose the government convenes Parliament and tables a supplementary budget so that the additional funds required will go through a parliamentary oversight for transparency and accountability.

Charles Santiago MP FOR KLANG

Media statement by Charles Santiago in Klang on Thursday, 22nd April 2021