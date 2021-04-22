Postpone of DAP State Convention

In light of the present rising Covid-19 cases in Sarawak, DAP Sarawak State Committee has last night resolved to postpone the Sarawak DAP Convention scheduled on 1-5-2021 to a later date to be announced.

The triennial Sarawak DAP Convention was supposed to be held on 1-5-2021 with the elections of the new State Committee. All notices to the delegates and branches had been duly issued in compliance with the Party’s Constitution.

To reduce inter-district travels, we have previously decided to have the Convention held concurrently via zoom at 6 different locations, namely, Kuching, Sibu, Bintulu, Miri, Kapit and Sarikei.

However, due to the present Covid-19 pandemic, the State Committee had a zoom meeting last night and decided to postpone the Convention to a date to be decided taking into consideration the development of the pandemic in the State in the next few weeks.

To the delegates who have made the arrangement to attend the Convention, we express our deep regrets and apologies. But paramount in our consideration is the safety of all.

Chong Chieng Jen DAP Sarawak Chairman

Media statement by Chong Chieng Jen in Kuching on Thursday, 22nd April 2021