There is an urgent need to purge politicians and civil servants who subscribe the failed communist idea of nationalizing private properties without compensation from our government administration as their actions will have grave consequences on our nation. Convent Bukit Nanas School must not be nationalized!

The Communist Party of China nationalized private properties when it took power in China in 1949 and the Communist Party of Vietnam nationalized private properties when it took power in 1975. The consequences were low productivity, poverty and even starvation because there were little incentives left for private citizens to be enterprising. The reforms allowing private ownership started in China in 1978 and in Vietnam in 1986. We see how they have flourished and grown since.

I see similarity in the action by the PN Malaysian government in nationalizing Convent Bukit Nanas School in Kuala Lumpur which was established in 1899 by the nuns of the Sisters of Holy Infant Jesus when the land lease expires on 6th September 2021. Since our school system started more than 200 years ago in Malaysia (then were individual states), religious organizations, associations, guilds and the private sector have contributed immensely towards our education system. The people and the government should be grateful for their contributions. Our nation is where we are today due in great part to their contributions.

The Federal Territories Director of Land and Mines, Datuk Muhammad Yasir Yahya said the land would be reverted to the government to enable it to be gazetted as a fully aided school. This in a very scary announcement rather a consoling one. He is sending a message that schools on leasehold land will one day be nationalized! This message will cause the bodies governing thousands of non-profit partially aided school to stop improving and expanding the schools under them if they are on leasehold lands.

The government is also setting a very bad example by robbing from the governing bodies their properties which they have spent billions of ringgit to build. The government should be thankful and grateful them for their contributions rather than robbing them of their schools.

One of the main reasons why these governing bodies spent time, energy and money to establish and expand these non-profit schools was because the government was not able to fully finance the building such schools and to provide all the good facilities needed.

If we were to do a survey of these partially aided schools, most of them have better and superior facilities than fully aided government schools. This is because members of the governing bodies often donate and raise funds to better equipped these schools. They are also passionate about these schools because the governing members are often old pupils of the schools, their children are attending the schools or that the school is within their community. You will not find such passion in government officials who act only as administrative officers.

I have received many complaints that fully government aided schools often find it hard to find funds just to maintain and repair their schools and if the funds do come it will be a long time coming. This is not so with partially aided school where the governing bodies will provide or raise funds immediately for the maintenance and repairs needed.

Our government should concentrate maintaining and repairing fully aid schools and if it has surplus funds to build new ones and add better facilities to these existing fully aided schools and leave partially aided school to their current governing bodies.

We should see these governing bodies as complementing our government’s effort in providing better education to our school going children. I am suspicions and worried that there may be an agenda by some unscrupulous people who want to acquire these schools which are often in prime areas and worth billions of ringgit for their personal benefit. After these schools are acquired by the government, they will be proposing some commercial and profitable projects for the lands.

Datuk Muhammad Yasir Yahya’s announcement has also a great impact on private schools and institutions of higher learning built on leasehold lands. Due to our government policy, most development lands are leaseholds not exceeding 99 years. Will the government be taking over these private schools and institutions of higher learning without compensation when their leases expire? This is frightening for the people in private sector who have invested huge amount of money in education. Unless this policy is reverse, leasehold land value in any country will deteriorate. This will generally impoverish our citizens. We should be creating wealth and empowering our citizens and not cause our citizens to be impoverished.

I call on the government to purge politicians and civil servants who subscribe to the failed communist idea of nationalizing properties without compensation if not there will be grave consequences on our nation’s progress.

Ngeh Koo Ham MP for Beruas

Media statement by Ngeh Koo Ham in Ipoh on Thursday, 22nd April 2021