Malaysia Press Freedom Index rankings will not improve but deteriorate so long as PN and Saifuddin Abdullah is in charge

The PN government continues to be in denial about the reasons behind Malaysia slipping down 18 rungs on Reporters Without Border’s (RSF) annual press freedom index at 119, lower even than Indonesia ranked at 113. Malaysia’s position would even be worse if the latest declaration of Emergency suspending Parliament and the new fake news law was taken into account.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Saifuddin Abdullah in taking note of the latest report, promised that the press will be free to report within the confines of the law and the Federal Constitution to deal with false information relating to COVID-19. Saifuddin misses the point that no one objects to action against those disseminating fake news on COVID-19. However, Saifuddin ignores RSF’s concerns of “more authoritarian rule” in 2020, which had led to the prosecution of journalists, police searches, the expulsion of journalists and a whistleblower as well as the violation of journalist confidentiality.

RSF went on to say that to protect against the government’s offensive, many journalists have had to censor themselves. There is not only self-censorship, but perhaps the reason why the biggest language papers from the mainstream media, have shed their neutrality and previous independence under PH by adopting a pro-government approach.

RSF acknowledged PH’s commitment to press freedom, stating the Malaysia’s situation improved dramatically to 101 ranking, after the 2018 elections, but things have gone in reverse since Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin took over. RSF attributed the revival of the Special Affairs Department (JASA) – which it described as a government propaganda tool – to have taken a toll on press freedom.

Clearly Saifuddin is a changed man from advocating press freedom when he was a PH Minister to curbing press freedom, from a democrat to an autocrat, from a proponent to an opponent of ICERD working with the racists and religious extremists he used to fervently confront, from a man of principle upholding the PH Election Manifesto to betraying them, from abolishing JAS to reviving JASA.

Saifuddin even denied he was the Minister pushing Cabinet to ratify ICERD. This is similar to Saifuddin refusing to admit Malaysiakini’s expose that his Ministry’s employees had been ordered to follow, “like” and “share” his social media accounts and the accounts of his deputy Zahidi Zainul Abidin and secretary-general Mohammad Mentek.

The public can only get to the bottom of all these fake news if Parliament was reopened and MPs can pursue their role of demanding answers and accountability. No wonder Saifuddin is such a strong supporter of suspending Parliament which cannot expose the fake news spread by his new “JASA”. Malaysia’s press freedom rankings will not improve but only deteriorate as long as PN and Saifuddin is in charge.

Lim Guan Eng DAP SECRETARY-GENERAL & MP FOR BAGAN

Media statement by Lim Guan Eng in Kuala Lumpur on Friday, 23rd April 2021