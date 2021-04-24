Is the high youth unemployment of 13.9% in February 2021 the reason why the PN government refuses to implement its promise to allow Undi18 by July 2021 in time for the next general elections?

This is subjective and an exercise in political tautology. Thailand, Singapore and Vietnam have lower unemployment rates than Malaysia. And stating that the unemployment rate is worse in other countries is cold comfort to the unemployed and does not help those who have reduced or no sources of income.

The government should focus on borrowing more money from the RM1.3 trillion domestic debt market to spend more on saving and creating more jobs. DAP regrets that PN is not following up on PH’s [email protected] program unveiled in the 2020 Budget offering wage incentives to out-of-work employees of RM500 per month and hiring incentives to employers of RM300 a month for a period of 2 years. Unfortunately, PN refuses to spend the RM13 billion needed to create the 650,000 jobs, which would help to resolve the youth unemployment of 13.9% for those between 15 and 24, coming up to 347,600 unemployed youths.

Further, the Human Resources Minister M. Saravanan and the Economics Minister Mustapa Mohamad had refused to uphold the minimum monthly wage of RM1,200 and instead asked unemployed graduates to accept monthly pay of RM1,000 as better than not having a job. Defending monthly pay below the minimum wage is not only illegal but also a betrayal of workers’ rights.

The failure to create jobs, especially for youths, must have demotivated the government to implement Undi18 by the promised date of July 2021 and allowed the Election Commission to defer it to after September 2022. By that time, those between 18 to 20 will not be able to vote and thus unable to pressure the government to seriously commit to creating more jobs. This is probably what the PN government does not wish to see and allow the delay of Undi18.

Lim Guan Eng DAP SECRETARY-GENERAL & MP FOR BAGAN

Media statement by Lim Guan Eng in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday, 24th April 2021