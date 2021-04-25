The unelected PN Government is moving Malaysia in the wrong direction, let Parliament or the people decide on the new government

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin recorded a 67% approval rating in Peninsular Malaysia despite his failure to manage the triple crisis of COVID-19, political instability, and economic recession. However, he appears to continue to be politically insecure despite the Merdeka Centre latest survey of an approval rate of 83% from Malays, 30% from Chinese and 66% from Indians.

Muhyiddin should be confidently reopening Parliament and preparing to call for general elections to gain his own electoral mandate to neutralise the stigma of treachery and forming an unelected government. Instead Muyhiddin continues to suspend Parliament and uses emergency powers to approve Supplementary Budgets of tens of billions of ringgit and even dip into the National Trust Fund(Kumpulan Wang Amanah Negara), which was never done before by previous governments.

Muhyiddin’s 67% public approval rating is remarkable for a failed PN government that caused Malaysia to record the highest number of COVID-19 cases in ASEAN in per capita terms and low vaccination rates, the failure for a quick recovery from the deepening economic crisis and continued political crisis of instability after losing his parliamentary majority.

To have 83% support amongst Malays unhappy about the worsening COVID-19 situation and rising prices of food and basic necessities, a high 30% and 66% approval rating from the Chinese and Indians deeply alienated at a PN government with a racist and extremist religious mindset, is seen as a surreal. This is reflected by the same survey that paradoxically, revealed that 46% of the respondents believed the country was “heading in the wrong direction”, more than the 41% who believed that the country was moving in the “right direction”.

Clearly the unelected PN government can not get the country moving in the right direction again. Let democracy prevail by allowing Parliament or the people decide on the new government.

Youth Unemployment And Workers’ Rights Key Issues

Is Muhyiddin reminded of the Merdeka Centre survey in May 2018, just prior to the 14th General Election, that 44% of total respondents and 53% of the Malay respondents thought the country was moving in the right direction under former Prime Minister Najib Tun Razak? This is similar to the current 41% of total respondents and 54% of the Malay respondents who thought the country was moving in the right direction under Muhyiddin. We all know what happened in the 2018 general election.

Another contentious result is that youths are more likely to be optimistic about the direction of the country and view the government and Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin most favourably compared to other age groups. This is surprising when youths are adversely affected by the escalating youth unemployment rate of 13.9% and lack of economic opportunities.

Youths are also unhappy at PN Ministers advising them to accept job paying below the monthly minimum wage of RM1,200 because accepting a RM1,000 a month job is better than not having any jobs. Ministers should be upholding the law by taking action against such illegal pay below the minimum monthly wage, instead of betraying workers’ rights.

Such disregard for youths is probably the reason why the PN government refuses to deliver on its promise to allow the voting age to be reduced from 21 to 18(Undi18) by July 2021. By allowing the Election Commission to defer Undi18 to after September 2022, which is after general elections expected early next year, PN is disenfranchising more than 1.2 million youth voters. This does not make sense if youths are PN’s most optimistic supporters.

Economic And COVID-19 Failures

There is no doubt that the Merdeka Centre survey is correct that despite PN’s current obsession with buying political support to remain in power, the economy remains the top priority of Malaysians. The government has failed to pull the economy quickly out of the economic recession despite spending RM622 billion in various economic stimulus packages and 2021 Budget and failed to prevent the latest COVID-19 surge following its incompetence, double-standard and policy U-turns.

And now Muhyiddin admits that the PN government is short of funds. Is that why he exercises emergency powers to “raid”, if necessary, the RM17.4 billion National Trust Fund(KWAN)?

KWAN was established as a strategic cash reserve and investment for our children’s future. Using the need to fight COVID-19 as a pretext to “raid” KWAN is unacceptable, when the 2021 Budget allocated RM17 billion for the COVID-19 fund and the government can still borrow from the RM1.3 trillion domestic debt market.

It is only when the government is unable to borrow or its international credit rating is so low that only loan sharks are willing to lend, that KWAN can come to the nation’s rescue. Using KWAN’s RM17.4 billion funds now(as at end 2018) instead of borrowing is highly irresponsible and incompetent management of public finances. Can Muhyiddin explain how much of the RM17.4 billion in KWAN that he intends to utilise?

The wrong cabotage policy by Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong has caused Facebook and Google to side-line Malaysia in favour of Indonesia in laying undersea cables, risking RM12-15 billion in high technology investments and the digital future of our children. Foreign investment inflows in Malaysia fell by 68% to USD 2.5 billion last year, the worst % decline in ASEAN and Malaysia’s sovereign credit ratings was downgraded by Fitch Ratings to the same level as Indonesia and Philippines.

Nothing has been done to rescue the crippled tourism industry that lost RM100 billion last year. Is the PN government unconcerned about the survival of the tourism industry, where the Gross Value Added of Tourism Industries(GVATI) contributes up to 15.9% of our country’s GDP in 2019? When is Muhyiddin going to deliver on his promise to increase monthly welfare assistance to RM1,000, which should include the unemployed?

No wonder more Malaysians(46% to 41%) feel that the country is moving in the wrong direction. The PN government has chosen to cover up their economic and public health failures by relying on race and religion to distract attention and divide the rakyat. The suggestion by PAS to gerrymander constituencies with a racial and religious bias is unconstitutional, and no different from creating an electoral racial and religious apartheid, that would diminish and deprive the democratic rights of non-Malays and non-Muslims.

PN must be a Malaysian government looking after the interests of all Malaysians by stopping such dangerous racist and extremist religious rhetoric. As a first step, all allocations for non-Muslims and non-Malays, including vernacular education, that was reduced under the 2021 Budget should be restored to 2020 Budget levels.

Malaysians Working Together For The Federal Constitution

I want to commend DAP FT for being a symbol of party unity under the leadership of your state Chairman and DAP National Chairman Tan Kok Wai. Tan Kok Wai has ensured that election for post stay friendly and do not question the basic foundation and principles which the party was established.

I want to reiterate that DAP is for all Malaysians and will not be a chauvinistic Malay, Chinese or Indian Party. DAP will always be Malaysian First, unlike Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin who infamously declared that he is Malay First, Malaysian Second. DAP will never give up on our ideals of nation-building established on the bedrock of racial fraternity, religious harmony, equal opportunity, socio-economic justice, parliamentary democracy and general economic prosperity for all.

That is the reason why not a single one of our 42 DAPs defected and betrayed the mandate of the rakyat given in the 2018 general election. Let me give the assurance that the CEC leadership is willing to fight to reject leaders who want to deviate from our multi-racial and multi-religious framework. DAP shall remain a Malaysian party, with our current crop of elected representatives from all ethnic groups including Sabah and Sarawak.

The rights of Malaysians, including minorities, are best protected when we work together under the protective shield of the Federal Constitution. Protecting our fundamental rights should not be from an ethnic perspective but from principles of democracy, socio-economic justice and rule of law. Fighting solely from an ethnic perspective will divide us as a people and a country, and let us fall into the trap of racists and religious extremists and make us all losers. Racists and religious extremists have even labelled our MPs Chinese Christians evangelists for helping poor Malays or Muslims.

DAP will not be racists and religious extremists like PAS or subservient like MCA, MIC and GPS to PAS. For instance, instead of MIC blaming PAS for demolishing Hindu temples, MIC blames the Indian community for humiliating their Gods. MCA and MIC remain silent when allocations for vernacular schools are reduced even though the Budget was increased to the highest in history.

At a time when the PN government is divided fighting for power, DAP and PH must be united to give the people a clear an unequivocal choice that we fight for the people. Malaysians, especially those paying taxes, just want the government to be fair. Malaysians deserve a government that respects diversity, is inclusive to all and seeks to unite every Malaysian citizen to battle COVID-19 together.

There is no point of winning party elections only to lose the general elections. It is more important to defeat the traitors of the people’s mandate and restore a people’s government that works for the people and listens to the people. Let history judge these traitors.

Let us have an opposition “Big Tent” that brings together all opposition parties to defeat the failed PN government. Let us return power to the people by replacing this failed PN government in Putrajaya and restore local government elections in Federal Territory.

Lim Guan Eng DAP SECRETARY-GENERAL & MP FOR BAGAN

Speech by Lim Guan Eng at the DAP Federal Territory State Ordinary Convention in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday, 25th April 2021