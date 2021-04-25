How could it be possible that the money promised in year 2020 for BKSS is yet to be paid out till now?

In year 2020, the Sarawak State Government had through few BKSS (Bantuan Khas Sayangku Sarawak) packages introduced financial assistance to help the B40 group to cushion the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, particularly to give RM250 per month cash aid for 6 months to households from the B40 group.

Sad enough, until today, we still receive feedbacks from the public that the BKSS cash aid have yet to be fully disbursed to the eligible recipients.

There are many cases whereby only RM500 or part payment were paid into their bank accounts instead of the RM1500 approved under the household category.

We are now in the mid month of April, 2021, however not all the cash aid are fully given out as promised by the Sarawak Government in Year 2020.

If the Sarawak Government is sincere in its pledge to help the people from the lower income bracket, full amount must be paid out without delay and there shouldn’t be any dragging over the matter and keep asking those qualified groups to wait for nothing.

Many are still waiting for the money since the day Abang Jo announced that payments of RM1500 will be paid out last year to those B40 households approved under the package. They need the money to get through this difficult time.

The Sarawak Government must answer where is the money which is supposed to be utilized for the RM250 per month cash aid for 6 months to the B40 households? How could it be possible that the money promised in year 2020 for BKSS is yet to be paid out till now? It is ironic to see that a state government with an estimated revenue of RM10 Billion is owing its people money, cannot fulfill the promises made.

I call on the Sarawak Government to be transparent in this BKSS cash aid pay out. Please declare the full list and amount that have been paid todate and those payments which are still outstanding.

The eligible recipients are kept in the dark over the matter and there is no avenue to check on the status of payment and updates regarding the date of which the balance of the unpaid amount will be fully disbursed.

Violet Yong Wui Wui SA for Pending

Media statement by Violet Yong Wui Wui in Kuching on Sunday, 25th April 2021