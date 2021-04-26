The Cabinet meeting on Wednesday must rescue our digital future and high-tech digital investments of between RM12-15 billion by reversing the failed cabotage policy of Wee Ka Siong

The Cabinet meeting on Wednesday must rescue our digital future and high-tech digital investments of between RM12-15 billion by reversing the flawed cabotage policy whereby Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong refused to grant exemption to foreign ships carrying repairs of submarine cables. Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin had on 14 April given a 2 weeks deadline to 6 different Ministries to review the effect of the country’s cabotage policy on the digital and shipping industries.

This follows the singular achievement of Wee, who single-handedly drove away investments by Facebook and Google, and possibly RM12-15 billion ringgit of investments in the digital technology sector, because of his stubborn refusal to give cabotage exemption for foreign vessels undertaking submarine cable repairs. Cabinet should make a clear and unequivocal choice between saving Wee’s face by stubbornly clinging on to his failed cabotage policy or saving massive digital investments of between RM12-15 billion.

This cabotage exemption allowing foreign ships to carry out submarine cable repairs was granted in March 2019 by the PH Transport Minister Loke Siew Fook. Wee revoked the cabotage exemption on 13 November 2020, ignoring complaints that it will cause delays of up to 27 days, an unacceptable lapse in our high-speed internet age.

Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) chairman Rais Hussin had openly blamed Wee’s revocation of the cabotage exemption for causing Malaysia to be sidelined by Facebook and Google in favour of Singapore and Indonesia. Rais said that also under review are potential data centre investments worth RM 12-15 billion in foreign investment. This is a devastating blow to Malaysia’s digital future.

The 2 weeks review period is now up. Cabinet can no longer delay but must expeditiously revoke Wee’s failed cabotage policy. This puts Cabinet to the test as to whether priority is given to Malaysia’s digital future or their own political future to secure Wee’s 2 MCA MPs on the side of PN, critical for the PN government that cannot afford to lose any MPs following the loss of its parliamentary majority?

Lim Guan Eng DAP SECRETARY-GENERAL & MP FOR BAGAN

Media statement by Lim Guan Eng in Kuala Lumpur on Monday, 26th April 2021