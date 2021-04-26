Law Minister Takiyuddin Hassan’s assurances that Parliament will reconvene before or after the end of the emergency has no value when he has shown to be untrustworthy having broken his earlier promise to implement Undi18 by July 2021

Law minister Takiyuddin Hassan’s assurances that Parliament will reconvene at the right time before or after the end of the Emergency on 1 August, has no value when he has shown to be untrustworthy, having broken his earlier promise to implement the reduction of voting age from 21 to 18(Undi18) by July 2021. Stating that Parliament will be reopened after the Emergency ends is meaningless, when there is no force of law that can suspend Parliament other than emergency powers.

Instead of such meaningless assurances, Takiyuddin should be explaining the reason for the PN government’s perverse refusal to abide by the King’s Royal advice, that the Emergency Proclamation does not prevent Parliament from meeting to permit MPs, to perform their check and balance role of government oversight and public scrutiny. Further the PN government has failed to use emergency powers to check and control the third wave of escalating COVID-19 infections until Malaysia is the worst country in ASEAN in number of COVID-19 cases in per capita terms.

Clearly suspending Parliament has not helped to curb the surge of COVID-19 because Parliament is not the cause and source of COVID-19 cases. Neither is suspending Parliament helpful to overcome the current low vaccination rates. Instead, PN should admit its incompetence, crisis management failure and double-standards in implementing COVID-19 SOPs with punitive fines against the rakyat whilst Ministers are let off scot-free or punished leniently.

For Takiyuddin to claim that the government was still functioning normally and that public views can be voiced out through the Independent Special Committee on Emergency, ignores the constitutional right and violates the electoral mandate granted to MPs by Malaysian voters as the real voice of the people. Takiyuddin is dishonest to claim again that abuses of power are monitored and handled by the Malaysian Anti -Corruption Commission (MACC), the national audit department and Parliament’s public accounts committee (PAC).

PAC Chair and MP for Ipoh Timur Wong Kah Woh, has firmly rejected Takiyuddin’s claim that they are allowed to function. The MACC is not perceived as independent and impartial, seen more as a political weapon against opposition leaders, and failing to act against the “Ministerial” cartel possessing unexplained wealth, issuing letters of support for government contracts and recommending family members for government posts.

It is dishonest for Takiyuddin to allow government agencies to take over MPs’ constitutional role to provide the necessary check and balance. This is not the first time that Takiyuddin is seen as untrustworthy when he had promised in November last year in Parliament to implement Undi 18 and automatic voter registration by July 2021.

Instead the Election Commission announced that Undi 18 will only be implemented after September 2022, and not on July 2021. If Takiyuddin dares to mislead Parliament, how can we rely on and have faith with his public statement that he practices what he preaches?

Lim Guan Eng DAP SECRETARY-GENERAL & MP FOR BAGAN

Media statement (2) by Lim Guan Eng in Kuala Lumpur on Monday, 26th April 2021