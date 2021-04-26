The Ministry of Education must come up with specific parameters in deciding to open or close schools in the case of an outbreak

The Ministry of Education must come up with specific parameters in deciding to open or close schools in the case of an outbreak to give certainty and direction to all parties involve including the school management and parents. Such parameters must be revealed transparently to the public to allay concerns and more importantly, empower parents to make an informed decision for what is best for their child.

In view of the statement by the Minister YB Rina Mohd Harun that “the government has its own way of addressing the emergence of Covid-19 clusters in the education sector” I urge the government to reveal such plans and prove that it is “not mere talk” only especially with the emergence of multiple education clusters all around the country.

At the end of the day, we want what is best for our children and thus it is important for the Ministry of Education not to work in silo anymore, but together with all relevant ministries to come up with a comprehensive “education blueprint during a pandemic” to balance the importance of health and education for our children.

That is why I propose that the Ministry base these decisions on 3 main criteria especially in view of re-opening schools and addressing this issue.

Decisions to open schools must be purely based on public health data The government must be transparent with such data not just overall daily numbers, but also parameters such as Infective Rate(Rt) or Positive Rate to properly determine whether enough testing is done in that area on a district and sub-district level especially where those schools are located.

I would propose that the schools will open only if the positive rate in a region stays below 5%(WHO recommendation) over a certain period. Decisions to have physical classes must base on local health conditions and school-specific information. The ability of the school to follow all the necessary SOPs, including considering the size of the student body, the ability to divide students into smaller cohorts, and the physical condition of the school building.

The ability of the health department officers and even hospitals to respond in case of an outbreak in the area. If the current health system in that area is full, we must take extra precautions to prevent any outbreak in schools in the area.

By being transparent with this data, the district education office can then make decision either to open or close and the parents can also be aware to make decisions for their children. Develop a comprehensive plan for remote learning that includes plans for full-time remote learning and hybrid approaches. We cannot continue opening and closing schools based on daily figures. It is too disruptive to the child’s education and teacher lesson plans. The best way forward is a hybrid system that involve both in-person and virtual instruction where parents are given the choice to send their children to school especially those that could not follow the home-based learning including the poor, students with disabilities, slow-learners or even working parents that has no one to look after their children during working hours.

Those who can do home-based learning can make the choice of staying home thus reducing number of students in the schools. A “rotational system” can also be done where certain group of students come on alternate days which will help reduce number of students in school.

Such system can be implemented during an outbreak, and it can be adjusted back to normal once situation in that specific area improves.

So based on current parameter on a local level in Sarawak, I would proposed that schools in high-risk areas with high positivity rate to remain close for another 2 weeks to stop the spread of infection and the Ministry to fully prepare for the upcoming opening properly to avoid any outbreak in any schools in Sarawak.

Dr. Kelvin Yii Lee Wuen MP FOR BANDAR KUCHING

Media statement by Dr. Kelvin Yii Lee Wuen in Kuching on Monday, 26th April 2021